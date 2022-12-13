BOAZ, Ala. — The traditionally strong Boaz High School golf program has sent its share of outstanding players to the college ranks through the years. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, three members of the class of 2023 added their names to that legacy when Carson Jones, Nate Simpson and Abby McClendon signed with Snead State.
Jones was a member of the Pirates’ 2021 AHSAA Class 5A State Tournament team, the first boys team from Boaz to qualify for State since 2010.
“Carson, Nate and Abby are all exceptional people,” Boaz head coach Justin Smith said. “We are greatly proud of their accomplishments as a group, as well as their individual accomplishments.
“It has been a great honor for our coaching staff to be associated with all three of them and the entire 2023 senior class of Boaz golf team members. We will be saying farewell in May to a group that has been an integral part of our program’s success over the past few seasons.
“At the signing, we recognized not only the three signees, but the entire senior class of golfers, which includes Maddux Patterson, who was also a member of the 2021 AHSAA State Tournament team. He was recognized for being one that would have also had the opportunity to play golf for Snead State alongside Carson and Nate, but cannot due to the fact that he will be finished with his associate’s degree from Snead State in the spring. That would have given us four total signees from one senior class.
“However, with the three that we did sign, it is the most golf scholarships to be awarded to one senior class in the history of the Boaz golf program. Other members of the 2023 senior class are Chadan Hamilton [BHS varsity boys’ point guard), Garrett Prince, also a member of the 2021 AHSAA State Tournament team, and Rafael Esquivel.”
Jones made the all-tournament team for the Pirate Invitational in 2021 and 2022. He earned All-Marshall County honors in 2022, and he recorded multiple low medalist awards and top 10 finishes in both his sophomore and junior seasons.
Simpson collected multiple low medalist honors and top 10 finishes in 2022.
During the 2021 and 2022 seasons combined, the Pirates posted a 73-21 overall record against 5A competition. They finished first or second in 5A scores at all the invitationals they played in 2021.
Boaz placed second in 5A, Section 4 in 2021 and 2022. Smith’s squad made two straight 5A North Substate appearances, the first since 2012 as a team.
The Pirates took second in the 2022 Marshall County Tournament.
McClendon made the All-Marshall County Team in 2022 and was an all-tournament selection in the 2021 Pirate Invitational. She claimed multiple low medalist honors and top-10 finishes in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
McClendon led Boaz’s girls to the fourth-best Section Tournament score among 5A schools who competed in 2022. Last season, the Lady Pirates became the fourth Substate team in program history, qualifying for the Class 4A-5A North Substate Tournament, where they finished fifth.
McClendon helped Boaz go undefeated against all its Marshall County rivals except Arab the last two seasons. The Lady Pirates finished as the Marshall County Tournament runner-up in 2021 and 2022.
“The good news is that we are not yet finished with this group,” Smith said. “Our goal was to have the signing before Christmas so that these players can begin focusing on the upcoming season without the pressure of deciding on college options.
“This group has one more season to work to achieve the goals that we have set for them as a program, as well as the goals they have set for themselves. We are looking forward to the upcoming 2023 season, which we hope will be even more successful than the past two seasons with this group and their younger teammates.”
BHS Athletic Director Patrick Williams recognized the signees for the quality of their character and their contributions to the school’s athletic program.
“We are so proud of Abby, Carson, and Nate,” Williams said. “They have excelled in the sport of golf and are even better people. I’m happy for their families for them to be able to further their education and have it paid for at a great institution like Snead State.
“I hope they give Snead what they have given to Boaz High School athletics, and I believe they will. I look forward to seeing their successes in golf and in life.”
