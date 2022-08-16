Weather officials believe straight-line winds caused damage throughout Boaz Monday afternoon.
At about 4 p.m., a strong storm packing high winds, lightning and heavy rainfall passed through portions of Marshall County.
Roof damage was reported in the downtown area, including at least two buildings completely losing roofing.
Boaz City Building Inspector Nick Borden said the main damage was to a portion of Main Street near the railroad tracks.
“One city building was affected by wind damage. Two private businesses were also damaged,” Borden said. “Those two buildings had roofs built over existing roofs and those were blown off. No real structural damage was reported. One of the buildings was on Main Street and the other of Broad Street.”
Borden said Main Street is open to vehicle traffic, however, traffic cones and barricades are in place around the damaged buildings and some parking spots are blocked off.
“Those barricades and traffic cones will be in place until the building owners can get insurance companies in and make provisions to have the debris removed,” Borden said.
Trees were blown down on Alabama 205, and along King and Brown streets and College Avenue. A tree was blown down onto a home at the corner of King Street and College Avenue. Power was out at many homes for a few hours due to the damage.
No injuries were reported by Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck or by Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie.
Residents reported the storm lasted a mere 10 to 15 minutes and blew up suddenly. The storm was extremely concentrated and not all parts of the city received rain.
“We are off College, just before Collier,” reported Pat Jones. “My husband was mowing and had to make a dash for the back porch because the rain came up suddenly, about 3:30 p.m. It was heavy rain, wind and thunder for about 15 minutes. It was gone as quickly as it came up.”
Spinning Wheel Antiques across the street from City Hall lost their roof and owners reported the business will be closed most of the rest of this week for repairs.
“Our roof was torn off like someone opened it with a can opener,” said antique store owner Jamie Phillips.
“Hopefully we can be open by Saturday. We are all OK. We were closed today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.