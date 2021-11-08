Second-Round Pairings
CLASS 1A
SOUTH
Notasulga (9-1) at Keith (10-1), Orrville
Millry (8-3) at Brantley (10-0)
Linden (6-4) at Maplesville (10-1)
Kinston (8-3) at Sweet Water (10-0)
NORTH
Woodland (4-7) at Meek (8-3), Arley
Hubbertville (9-2) at Wadley (10-1)
Decatur Heritage (9-2) at Ragland (9-2)
Winterboro (7-4) at Pickens County (9-2), Reform
CLASS 2A
SOUTH
B.B. Comer (9-2) at Isabella (8-3)
Ariton (10-1) at Clarke County (9-2), Grove Hill
Luverne (9-1) at Lanett (9-2)
Elba (10-1) at Highland Home (6-5)
NORTH
Sulligent (7-4) at Southeastern (7-4)
Cleveland (9-2) at Midfield (9-1)
Tanner (8-3) at Mars Hill Bible (8-3), Killen
Aliceville (8-3) at Spring Garden (11-0)
CLASS 3A
SOUTH
Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) at Montgomery Academy (8-3)
Opp (9-2) at T.R. Miller (9-2), Brewton
Montgomery Catholic (11-0) at Bayside Academy (9-2), Daphne
Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-5) at Slocomb (8-3)
NORTH
Fyffe (9-1) at J.B. Pennington (8-3), Blountsville
Oakman (9-2) at Saks (10-1), Anniston
Lauderdale County (10-1) at Piedmont (9-2)
Ohatchee (9-2) at Winfield (11-0)
CLASS 4A
SOUTH
Jacksonville (7-3) at American Christian (10-1), Tuscaloosa
Vigor (10-1) at Cherokee County (7-3), Centre
Bibb County ((9-2) at Handley (8-2), Roanoke
Jackson (9-2) at Saint James (10-1), Montgomery
NORTH
Priceville (10-1) at Madison Academy (10-1)
Good Hope (8-3) at Northside (10-1), Samantha
Randolph (10-1) at Brooks (11-0), Killen
Gordo (9-2) at Oneonta (10-1)
CLASS 5A
SOUTH
Demopolis (7-4) at Andalusia (7-4)
Greenville (8-3) at UMS-Wright (10-1), Mobile
Central, Clay County (8-2) at Faith Academy (6-4), Mobile
St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-3) at Pike Road (10-0)
NORTH
Ramsay (6-4) at Center Point (8-3)
Leeds (10-1) at Pleasant Grove (9-1)
Fairview (10-1) at Russellville (9-2)
Parker (10-1) at Alexandria (11-0)
CLASS 6A
SOUTH
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) at Baldwin County (8-3), Bay Minette
Lee-Montgomery (8-2) at Saraland (9-2)
Hueytown (10-1) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (7-4), Mobile
Spanish Fort (10-1) at Opelika (8-3)
NORTH
Oxford (7-4) at Pinson Valley (8-3)
Jackson-Olin (9-2) at Mountain Brook (10-1)
Gardendale (9-2) at Homewood (6-5)
Briarwood Christian (10-1) at Clay-Chalkville (11-0)
CLASS 7A
SOUTH
Theodore (10-1) at Central-Phenix City (11-0)
Enterprise (8-3) at Auburn (9-2)
NORTH
Oak Mountain (7-4) at Thompson (10-1), Alabaster
Hewitt-Trussville (9-2) at Hoover (11-0)
