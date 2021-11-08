Stock Football

Second-Round Pairings

CLASS 1A

SOUTH

Notasulga (9-1) at Keith (10-1), Orrville

Millry (8-3) at Brantley (10-0)

Linden (6-4) at Maplesville (10-1)

Kinston (8-3) at Sweet Water (10-0)

NORTH

Woodland (4-7) at Meek (8-3), Arley

Hubbertville (9-2) at Wadley (10-1)

Decatur Heritage (9-2) at Ragland (9-2)

Winterboro (7-4) at Pickens County (9-2), Reform

CLASS 2A

SOUTH

B.B. Comer (9-2) at Isabella (8-3)

Ariton (10-1) at Clarke County (9-2), Grove Hill

Luverne (9-1) at Lanett (9-2)

Elba (10-1) at Highland Home (6-5)

NORTH

Sulligent (7-4) at Southeastern (7-4)

Cleveland (9-2) at Midfield (9-1)

Tanner (8-3) at Mars Hill Bible (8-3), Killen

Aliceville (8-3) at Spring Garden (11-0)

CLASS 3A

SOUTH

Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) at Montgomery Academy (8-3)

Opp (9-2) at T.R.  Miller (9-2), Brewton

Montgomery Catholic (11-0) at Bayside Academy (9-2), Daphne

Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-5) at Slocomb (8-3)

NORTH

Fyffe (9-1) at J.B. Pennington (8-3), Blountsville

Oakman (9-2) at Saks (10-1), Anniston

Lauderdale County (10-1) at Piedmont (9-2)

Ohatchee (9-2) at Winfield (11-0)

CLASS 4A

SOUTH

Jacksonville (7-3) at American Christian (10-1), Tuscaloosa

Vigor (10-1) at Cherokee County (7-3), Centre

Bibb County ((9-2) at Handley (8-2), Roanoke

Jackson (9-2) at Saint James (10-1), Montgomery

NORTH

Priceville (10-1) at Madison Academy (10-1)

Good Hope (8-3) at Northside (10-1), Samantha

Randolph (10-1) at Brooks (11-0), Killen

Gordo (9-2) at Oneonta (10-1)

CLASS 5A

SOUTH

Demopolis (7-4) at Andalusia (7-4)

Greenville (8-3) at UMS-Wright (10-1), Mobile

Central, Clay County (8-2) at Faith Academy (6-4), Mobile

St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-3) at Pike Road (10-0)

NORTH

Ramsay (6-4) at Center Point (8-3)

Leeds (10-1) at Pleasant Grove (9-1)

Fairview (10-1) at Russellville (9-2)

Parker (10-1) at Alexandria (11-0)

CLASS 6A

SOUTH

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) at Baldwin County (8-3), Bay Minette

Lee-Montgomery (8-2) at Saraland (9-2)

Hueytown (10-1) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (7-4), Mobile

Spanish Fort (10-1) at Opelika (8-3)

NORTH

Oxford (7-4) at Pinson Valley (8-3)

Jackson-Olin (9-2) at Mountain Brook (10-1)

Gardendale (9-2) at Homewood (6-5)

Briarwood Christian (10-1) at Clay-Chalkville (11-0)

CLASS 7A

SOUTH

Theodore (10-1) at Central-Phenix City (11-0)

Enterprise (8-3) at Auburn (9-2)

NORTH

Oak Mountain (7-4) at Thompson (10-1), Alabaster

Hewitt-Trussville (9-2)  at Hoover (11-0)

