Boaz Band to host Kermesse Market Saturday

The Boaz High School Marching Band has been personally invited by Governor Kay Ivey to represent Alabama at the 80th Commemoration of D-day in France for 2024. They will be marching at the American Cemetery and on Normandy Beach. Band members will have to raise $5000 for this upcoming trip.
The band will be putting on a kermesse market on September 16th from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Old Mill Park. A kermesse market is the selling of goods to raise money for charity. “It is kinda like a flea market/festival”, explains Nancy McDougal-Skinner, Boaz Band Booster President. There will be yard sale booths, small businesses and Hwy 55 will have a dessert table. There will also be tacos and baked goods sold. Corn hole and other games will be played in tournaments and music will be played throughout. Most of the booths at the market will be representing a band student. 100% of the money earned at those booths will go towards that student’s balance. Any vendors will be donating a portion to the entire band. Any and all donations are accepted and greatly appreciated. While this is not the only fundraiser they will have, it is a big opportunity for students to put a dent in their $5000 balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.