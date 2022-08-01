Things are heating up with the addition of the legendary local band WARM to the Sand Mountain Soul Festival lineup featuring Alabama’s own, The Commodores, with WAR THE BAND, on Friday night, Aug. 12 at Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville.
WARM, who will be performing together with original members Mike Bruce, now of Atlanta, though a native of Albertville, and, Lanice Morrison, of Franklin, Tennessee, a native of Boaz— will also feature the talented Bernie Chiaravalle, of Nashville (former guitarist for Michael McDonald’s band), long-time friend of the band and fellow musician, Mark Thompson, as well as Tracy Honea, playing in memory of his late brother, Ray Honea, an original founding member and revered star of the band.
‘There was something magical about them.’
WARM toured the country, but their roots are set in Sand Mountain. The original band consisted of the late Wain Green, from Trian, GA., on lead vocals and guitar; Allen Breland, from Albertville, on bass; the late Ray Honea, from Albertville, on lead guitar and vocals; and Mike Bruce, from Albertville, on drums and vocals. Breland would later depart and bass player Lanice Morrison, from Boaz, came on the scene.
In 1971, the band signed a contract with Capricorn Records of Georgia and began their professional touring career. The band’s original music stemmed from an eclectic collection of influences, like swing, country and rock. They toured with several world-famous artists, including Alice Cooper, ZZ Top, Bob Segar, Willie Nelson, the Dixie Dregs and Charlie Daniels.
They split in 1979 and all pursued individual interests—with Morrison later going on to play with Michael McDonald’s (formerly of the Doobie Brothers) band, Bruce later going on to play with Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, and Green becoming engrained in the Birmingham art scene before his untimely passing in 2013. Ray tragically died in a car accident leaving a gig in Atlanta in 1989. He is said to have been one of the best guitarists to ever play, and his memory is treasured in Albertville, across Alabama, and the southeast.
WARM is most known for the songs “Centerpoint Hotel” and “Sarah So Far Away.” The band gained a large following throughout the southeast, thanks in part to the dedication of radio DJs Randy Stepleton, formerly of WQSB radio station in Albertville, and Kerry Jackson, who once worked for AM radio station WGSV and is now the general manager of WTWX in Guntersville.
“That was quite an experience to play those songs,” Jackson stated around the time of the last WARM reunion, while speaking with Malarie Haven Allen, formerly of the Sand Mountain Reporter. "It was amazing the popularity they had back then. People turned out in mass to see them whenever and wherever they played around here. They really had a gift. There was something magical about them."
In reference to the upcoming show and WARM 2022 reunion, Tracy Honea, younger brother of Ray, Mayor of Albertville and guitar player for WARM said, “These guys are all like big brothers to me and it’s so exciting to get to do this, possibly for one of the last times, here at home on the Sand Mountain Amphitheater stage with the likes of the Commodores and WAR. To have Mike here playing with us is really special after what he’s been through. Lanice, too. It’s just going to be a great night and we’re all looking forward to it.”
Original band member Mike Bruce suffered severe, life threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident in 2013. The last time the band played together was actually a benefit concert for him and his family following the crash. He has since made a drastic recovery and says he’s “fired up” to put on a show for his hometown and the North Alabama region on Aug. 12.
Alabama Music Hall of Famers and GRAMMY Award winners, The Commodores, will headline the show, serenading the Sand Mountain Amphitheater crowd with their Greatest Hits including Pop, R&B, and Motown anthems “Easy” and “Nightshift.” With an incredible career spanning five decades, the Commodores have sold 75 million albums worldwide, have had seven #1 singles, five #1 albums, and the long list of accolades just keep stacking up like a “Brick House.”
Completing the Sand Mountain Soul bill is WAR THE BAND, an American Original, and most successful musical crossover phenomenon that forever fused rock, jazz, Latin, and R&B, while transcending racial and cultural barriers with a multi-ethnic lineup; a musical melting pot and an enduring influence that has sold nearly 50 million records to date. WAR has been honored with 17 gold, platinum or multi-platinum awards which include the triple platinum, “The World Is A Ghetto” and double platinum, “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” Fans will enjoy getting down to additional hits like “Low Rider” and “Cisco Kid.”
Ticket buyers to the festival can also look forward to soul food and Motown themed drink options, such as the Chicken and Waffle cup and the ice cold “Fancy Dancer” beverage, along with regularly available concessions. The show is slated for Friday night, Aug. 12 at Sand Mountain Amphitheater, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and a 6:30 p.m. show time. Tickets are currently 50% off for a limited time and can be purchased by visiting SandMountainAmphitheater.com with promotional code: LOCALS. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the box office, night of. For more information, contact Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater at 256-891-8240.
What: Sand Mountain Soul Festival
Where: Sand Mountain Amphitheater: 700 SMPA Blvd. Albertville, AL 35950
When: Friday, Aug. 12
Who: the Commodores, WAR THE BAND, WARM 2022
Ticket Information: Tickets on sale now
Purchase tickets at: https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/
Hotel Information: https://explorelakeguntersville.com/stay/hotels/
RV Park Information: https://sandmountainpark.com/rv-park/
Media Inquiries: Please contact Scott Smith at 334-524-9334
Venue Contact: James Seymour, Director of Events & Entertainment at 256-609-0077
