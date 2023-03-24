Jane Mitchell Searcy
Hillsborough, N.C.
Jane Mitchell Searcy, 91, of Hillsborough, N.C., went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 16, 2023.
Born in Birmingham as the youngest of three children, Mrs. Searcy grew up in Bessemer, Sulpher Springs and Boaz. She graduated from Boaz High School a year early and was valedictorian of her class. Following, she graduated from the University of Alabama, where she studied business and home economics. After their marriage and several years spend living in North Carolina and Florida, the Searcys returned to Boaz, where they owned a large farm and raised their two children. Mrs. Searcy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Boaz where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. Later in life, she was a resident of Knoxville, Tenn., and then Hillsborough, N.C. where she lived near family.
Mrs. Searcy was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Daniel King Searcy. She is survived by son, Mike Mitchell Searcy (Dawn), of Chelsea; daughter, Kate (Martha) Searcy Lucero (Andrew), of Hillsborough; and grandchildren, Breanna Lucero, Conner Lucero and Cailin Hicks (Jon). Other survivors include sister, Ann Elizabeth Mitchell, of Hillsborough, and several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Arrangements for a private family memorial service are forthcoming.
Lynne Mehring Talley
Albertville
Lynne Mehring Talley, 76, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Linares and Christina Talley; and a granddaughter.
Her family will hold a private graveside service officiated by Amy Kelley. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sardis Baptist Church Benevolence/Building Fund in memory of Mrs. Lynne Talley.
Faye Nell Sewell
Attalla
Faye Nell Sewell, 75, of Attalla, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service was Friday, March 25, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Cave Springs Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Chamblee officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Sewell; children, Barney Sewell and Brad Sewell (Michelle); six grandchildren; siblings, Gerald, Randy, and Stanley Works, Joyce Smith, Nancy Mcleod and Peggy Jones; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sonny and Peggy Nance, Bunny and Laveral Maroney and Eddie and Polly Davenport.
Georgia Anne Miller Slaten
Boaz
Georgia Anne Miller Slaten, 74, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at noon at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Rickie Williams will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be her family and friends. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12 before the service.
She is survived by her children; Robert and Kim Spaulding, of Boaz, Michelle and Danny Martin, of Kingsport, TN., and Charles and Pam Spaulding, of Boaz; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rev. Charles Miller and Howard Miller; sister, Dean Miller Spence; and numerous nieces and nephews, many friends and loved ones.
Walter “Frank” Golden
Attalla
Walter “Frank” Golden, of Attalla, passed away on March 19, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette Golden; his children, Bonita (Bill) Ball, Kevin Golden, Rodney (Melissa) Golden, and Phillip Golden; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Freddy (Pamela) Golden, Vera Thompson, Joseph (Audrey) Golden, James (Wilda) Golden, Carolyn (Wade) Hutchens; brother-in-law, Raymond Bowman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The service will be held at Bethlehem United Baptist Church in Gallant, Alabama on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The visitation for family will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Visitation for friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. with the service following. There will be a graveside service after with a prayer from Donovan Golden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Bethlehem’s cemetery fund.
Officiating the service will be Brother Clay Spears and Brother James O. Wallace. Etowah Memorial Chapel officiated.
Wesley Dane Shirey
Boaz
Wesley Dane Shirey, 33, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023.
His funeral service was Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment was at New Clear Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Ray Ogle, Rev. Shannon Burbanks and Dustin Shirey officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Shirey; children, Blakely, Korbyn and Westyn Shirey; parents, Charles Shirey and Robin Walker (Scott); grandparents, Tommy and Carole Shirey, David Lovell and James and Sandy Walker; brothers, Drew Shirey (Courtney) and Seth Walker; sister, Kai Walker; three nieces, three nephews and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
