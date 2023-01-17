The Marshall County Commission faced a lot of challenges in 2022 but still managed to have a very good, productive year, Chairman James Hutcheson said.
“The jail project is a big one,” he said. “It is 86 to 90 percent complete and should be completed in January. It is going to be a major, major improvement. It was in desperate need of repair. Now we will have a nice, new jail, from the top of the roof all the way down. It is going to be a big safety improvement for deputies and inmates alike.”
At some point, the county will have to look at increasing jail capacity.
“Right now, we need to get this one finished and behind us,” Chairman Hutcheson said. “We will look at capacity and the financial part of that at some point. We want the very best for Marshall County, but it has to be financially feasible.”
A second major project of the county is improving the county animal shelter.
“I know there has been some controversy over this one, but we have made a lot of headway, more headway than the county has ever made,” he said.
The office area for the shelter has been bid out at $623,000.
“We’ve added insulation, heat and big fans to the shelter,” the chairman said. “We’ve made all kinds of improvements and added pens. We’re full at the shelter. I’m proud of what we are doing and we trying to save as many animals as we can.”
The county never had its own animal shelter until this project, the chairman noted.
The Probate Office added a satellite tag office in Boaz.
“It is a convenience to the people in that area and it has been a big relief for the Guntersville tag office,” Chairman Hutcheson said. “My hat’s off to Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy for the outstanding job she has done with this.”
The county renovated part of the annex building as a new site to house the county’s voting machines.
“It has new doors, a new ceiling and new heating and cooling,” Chairman Hutcheson said. “It’s a dry, climate-controlled environment for our voting machines. It’s a big plus.”
The chairman is also pleased with how the Courthouse lawn is looking.
After the big oaks went down, it took some time to get the lawn restored. But the new fence, the new sod and other improvements have it looking good now.
“We worked with Dr. Pete Sparks and the Guntersville Historial Society to save the old well and I’m glad we were able to do that,” the chairman said.
He noted that Courthouse security had been improved with new X-ray machines for bags coming into both Courthouses.
“A goal we have now is to work closely with the sheriff and get all armed deputies at each door,” Chairman Hutcheson said. “Dynamic Security has done a good job for us, but armed deputies are better. We had not had any kind of security for 20 or 30 years before this.”
The county spent half a million dollars on P-25 radios for the sheriff’s office and volunteer fire departments. Chairman Hutcheson said the new radio system is a big upgrade.
A grant provided 8 vehicles to Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare, Marshall Medical and Room in the Inn. The Sheriff’s Office got 5 new vehicles.
“County employees got an 8 percent cost of living increase,” Chairman Hutcheson said.
$7 million in Covid-relief money went to water projects around the county, including a water tank on the Asbury system and running water for the first time to Bishop Mountain, a project in progress now.
“We are working with the coroner on upgrades for his office, including an $800,000 building next to EMA,” the chairman said. “The coroner’s office has been upgraded tremendously. In 2018, the coroner’s office budget wsa $23,500. In 2022, it was $140,958. I am proud of the upgrades to that office. It needed it.”
He’s also proud that Blake Farmer is the new EMA director, an experienced professional in working with EMA before taking the directorship.
“Anita McBurnett is going to be very missed, but Blake Farmer hit the ground running and didn’t need a lot of training,” Chairman Hutcheson said.
The chairman’s strength continues to be his financial management of the county. A bank change for deposits a few years ago has brought about a half million dollars to the general fund in the last year.
“It took the help of the legislative delegation to do that, but it has been a big help,” Chairman Hutcheson said. “I am very proud of where Marshall County is right now.”
