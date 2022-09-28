GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Whole Backstage Community Theatre with Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announces the production of “To Kill a Mockingbird," directed by Wesley H. Rorex. The first performances are this weekend, Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., then Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Oct. 6, 7, 8 at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees on Oct. 2 and 9 at 2 p.m.
“This is a unique opportunity for the Whole Backstage to offer a live experience for our audiences of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece. With light-hearted scenes as well as touching, and heart-rendering ones, this international classic is filled with lessons that are still relevant today, more than 60 years after the novel was first published. Our amazing cast delivers a genuine, poignant performance, and I am incredibly proud of the art we have made,” Rorex said.
Narrated by grown-up Scout, the onstage dialogue and adventures demonstrate how the insightful young tomboy Scout, and her older brother Jem, reach their own logical conclusions and develop personal perceptions of what is fair and good. Under the guidance of their father, the iconic attorney, Atticus, teaches them in everyday encounters by modeling how to look at the world with open minds in this small, fictional 1930s rural Alabama town of Maycomb. The siblings spend time and share mischief together, remaining fiercely loyal to each other, and defend each other when necessary. After a difficult time one day, Atticus explained to his daughter, “First of all, if you learn a simple trick, Scout, you’ll get along a lot better with all kinds of folks. You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view, until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.” His wisdom, courage, and fight for justice continue to classify him as a hero, and quotable figure in legal, advisory, and literary settings.
The Whole Backstage talented cast of characters for “To Kill a Mockingbird," features: “Scout” Finch- Eliza Trammell, Jean Louise Finch-Allison Trammell, Calpurnia-Eranika Ford, Jeremy “Jem” Finch- Bronson Click, Atticus Finch-Jeff McLaughlin, Charles “Dill” Baker Harris-Dax Stapler, Miss Maudie Atkinson-Sharon Glenn, Miss Stephanie Crawford-Lori Boatfield, Mrs. Henry Lafayette Dubose-Julie Oliver, Tom Robinson-Talan Gurley, Sheriff Heck Tate-Brandon Kelley, Judge Taylor-Richard Resler, Reverend Sykes-Matthew Brewer, Prosecutor Horace Gilmer-Joshua P. Hood, Mayella Ewell-Emma Kirsten Hinote, Bob Ewell-Thomas Breland, Walter Cunningham-Tony Wildfong, Walter Cunningham Jr.-Liam Click, Nathan Radley-Wes Trammell, Arthur “Boo” Radley-Cole Nichols, Helen Robinson- Aliyah Eng, Link Deas-Drew Hunter, Third Man-Charles M. Ayers, Gaggle of Gossipers: Page Marie Kennedy, Paula Mecomber, Rhonda Alldredge, Lauren Jones, Hannah Grace Yost, Allison Dailey; Ewell’s Kids: Sophie Boatfield, Addie Eason, Presley Hemphill, Eva Stone; Sophie Boatfield-“Scout” Understudy.
The production staff includes: Director-Wesley H. Rorex, Artistic Director-Kate Griffith, Lighting Design-Robin Moore, Light Board Operator-Chloe Townley, Sound Design/Operator-Chris Hemphill, Costumers: “Mama” Sue Bilke, Kate Griffith; Scenic Design: Wesley H. Rorex, Wes Trammell, Kate Griffith; Master Carpenter-Wes Trammell, Set Construction: Deon Smith, Bob Copeland, Matthew Stanley, Kevin Russell, Sam Poppleton, Jess Yost, Scott Hawkins & Cast & Crew; Stage Manager-Casey Harris, Stage Crew: Scott Trammell, Genevieve Troup, Wes Trammell, Cast & Crew; Publicity: Katherine Brewer, Denton Gillen, John Davis Rollings; Poster/Playbill Design: Wesley H. Rorex, John Davis Rollings; Prompter-Paula Mecomber, Props-Cast & Crew; Cast Photographer-Marc Munoz Photography.
Tickets are on sale now for all performances of “To Kill a Mockingbird," with pricing: $12 for Students, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket. “To Kill a Mockingbird” contains mature content, with parental guidance advised for suitability for children.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256-582-7469, or visit the office during business hours Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 120 Rayburn Avenue /Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or view the website: www.wholebackstage.com; or the WBS on Facebook.
