GERALDINE, Ala. — The Geraldine varsity boys basketball team picked up a win at archrival and Class 5A Crossville on Monday night after suffering a loss to 5A Guntersville on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Snead State in the first Marshall County vs. DeKalb County Showdown.
Geraldine 71, Crossville 31
The Bulldogs (5-5) commanded leads of 24-7, 49-12 and 67-25 at the quarter breaks.
“We set the tone early with our defensive pressure, and I thought we did a good job of sharing the basketball,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “I was pleased with how we performed for the most part.”
Lucas Bryant powered the Bulldogs with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Redick Smith collected 12 points, five assists and three boards, and Connor Johnson had 11 points and three assists. Jaxon Colvin finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Both Crossville and Geraldine will compete in the annual Sand Mountain Tournament at Section.
The No. 8 seed Lions face No. 9 Ider on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m., with the winner meeting No. 1 seed Plainview in the quarterfinals Monday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.
The Bulldogs received the No. 2 seed and face host and No. 7 seed Section in the quarterfinals Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 seed North Sand Mountain and No. 6 seed Sylvania are the other teams in Geraldine’s half of the bracket.
Guntersville 77, Geraldine 47
Brandon Fussell scored 19 points, Ross Harrell 12 and Jackson Porch 11, propelling the Wildcats to victory.
Guntersville sprinted to a 30-14 advantage after a quarter and led 51-33 at halftime. The Wildcats were in front 69-47 at the final rest stop.
“We weren’t prepared to guard them on the 3-point line,” Jeremy Smith said. “They were able to make nine 3s in the first half, and it was a deficit we weren’t able to overcome.
“I hope that playing great teams like this pays off for us down the road. It was a great opportunity for us to play at Snead State, and I appreciate Coach [Jeremiah] Patterson setting this event up. I hope it will continue.”
Colvin had 17 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs, and Johnson closed with 16 points and five boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.