ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Albertville Museum is kicking off the spooky season with its popular annual spirit tours.
Last year’s tour drew such a large crowd that the museum decided to spread out the ghostly fun by offering a tour each Saturday in October, museum chairman Danny Maltbie said.
The first tour will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, followed by one on Oct 8, 15 and 22.
Each tour will leave promptly at 5 p.m. from the museum located at 101 W. Main Street in downtown Albertville and lasts roughly an hour and a half. Attendees will be led on a guided tour through downtown Albertville and learn about its interesting history, including some of its more haunting aspects.
Each tour is free and open to everyone.
In the event of bad weather, Maltbie said the program will be held inside the museum.
