The Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inducted Buddy Mack Moore as a member of the class of 2022 during a June 4 banquet at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
Moore’s biography as it appears on his MCSHOF plaque is:
Buddy Mack Moore was born on August 23, 1932, to Inomer John Moore and Edith Sanford Moore in Asbury, Alabama. He was the fifth of seven children: Delbert, Imogene, Charles, Wynelle, Mary and Mickey. Mickey, an outstanding athlete, played basketball at Albertville, Snead State, and Athens State.
Buddy started playing basketball at Asbury School, which only went to the ninth grade at that time. After completing school at Asbury, he went to Albertville HS, playing both basketball and baseball. He excelled in both and was a starter on the basketball and baseball teams for 2002 MCSHOF Charter Class Inductee Coach Vernon Wells. As a sophomore in the 1950 Marshall County Basketball Tournament, Buddy averaged 27 points per game and was voted MVP in the tournament. As a Junior in 1951, he was voted AHS basketball team Co-Captain, alongside 2003 MCSHOF Inductee Frank Reed. After that school year, the family moved to Fyffe, where Buddy played basketball for legendary Coach Chuck Ables. The tall senior from Asbury was selected Co-Captain of the 1952 Red Devil squad along with Billy Fay Pass.
Following graduation from Fyffe in 1952, Moore joined the United States Air Force and served his country for 22 years. Before leaving for an overseas assignment in 1958, he bought a used set of golf clubs at a local pawn shop for $15, a lot of money for an enlisted man at that time. Buddy had picked up golf as a 16-year-old in the summer of 1948 when he lived and worked with his older brother at a cotton mill in Lupton City, Tennessee. He worked the third shift and would sleep after his shift ended and then go to the Lupton City Golf Course and play a round of golf before going back to work. The annual dues were only $10 per year. He scored his first hole-in-one there and developed a real passion for the game of golf. After returning from his assignment, Buddy started playing again. His normal routine was to go to the course an hour before tee-time and work on his putting and chipping. It wasn’t long before he made the Base golf team and began playing in tournaments throughout the US. Buddy won tournaments at Shaw AFB in South Carolina and Tyndall AFB in Florida and added three more holes-in-one. In addition to golf, he also played basketball for the base team in Rhein Main, Germany. In one game, he scored 41 points in a 52-51 victory over another base team.
Buddy retired from the USAF in 1974 as a Master Sergeant, after serving as the Crew Chief for a C-130. After moving back to Alabama, he completed an Associate of Science Degree at Snead State and was hired as the first Golf Professional at the newly constructed Lake Guntersville State Park Golf Course. Buddy became a member of the Alabama Senior PGA Dixie Section and attended PGA Business Schools in Toledo, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas. He continued to play in golf tournaments, and in 1977, tied the course record at Musgrove Country Club in Jasper, Alabama, shooting an amazing nine under par 63 with 3 Eagles, 3 Birdies, and 12 Pars. Moore also won the Alabama PGA Dixie Senior Tournament in Alexander City in 1984. Buddy was generous with his time and abilities, giving golf lessons to anyone who wanted them and hosting tournaments for high schools, the AHSAA, and the Gulf South Conference. After 20 years, he retired from the LGSP in 1994, after adding six more holes-in-one. Since his second retirement, Buddy tries to play golf every day Monday through Friday and still follows his original plan to arrive an hour before tee-time to practice chipping and putting. Since retiring, he has added nine additional holes-in-one for a total of 19. At 89 years old, Buddy still believes that practice is the key to success.
Buddy Mack Moore married Doris Anne Armstrong on February 2, 1954. After 68 years of marriage, Doris still pulls for him every day to get that 20th hole-in-one. Buddy and Doris have three children, Gary Moore, Patsy Smith, and Martha LeBlanc, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Through his life of service to our country and dedication to sports, Buddy Mack Moore continues to be an inspiration and encouragement to his family and all who know him.
Editor’s note: The other MCSHOF class of 2022 bios will be published in upcoming editions of The Reporter.
