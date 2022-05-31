Due to popular demand, the Albertville Farmers Market will be open this Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. until noon.
Though the market typically operates on Tuesdays during the warmer months, market manager Robin Gore said many customers have been requesting it open up on weekends to give them more opportunity to shop for local wares.
“It’s the first Saturday market that we’ve ever had,” Gore said.
In the past, she said farmers and vendors had been reluctant to commit to a weekend market since they often could make more money at larger markets in neighboring counties.
“With all the inflation and everything, they’re [now] wanting to stay home and try to make the local market great,” she said.
While keeping the regular Tuesday markets open, Gore hopes to make “Summer Saturdays” a weekly tradition in Albertville, as long as it gets enough of a community response.
In addition to the great lineup of vendors scheduled for this Saturday’s market, Gore said there will be a breakfast food truck and a variety of other fun activities.
