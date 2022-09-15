An Arab man faces drug trafficking charges following a raid of his hotel room.
Agents with ALEA Region F Drug Task Force, Marshall County Drug Task Force, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant on a room at the Quality Inn Motel in Arab on Sept. 9. The search warrant was based on an ongoing investigation concerning drug trafficking in the area.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said during the search, approximately one pound of methamphetamine and one pound of marijuana were seized. Also, psilocybin mushrooms, Xanax pills, and liquid GHB were seized.
Douglas George, 37, of Arab, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and a bond revocation. George is currently in the Marshall County Jail on no bond.
“Cases like this can only be achieved by working together,” Sims said.
“I have deputies assigned to the state, federal and local drug task forces as agents so they can work together and get this poison off the streets. A seizure of this type will have a significant impact on the drug trade in this area.”
