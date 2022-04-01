Postseason honors continued to roll in for a pair of Geraldine Bulldogs with the announcement of last week’s Sand Mountain Super 6 team.
Jaxon Colvin and Gracey Johnson were each voted to the team, which is selected by the coaches of the teams who participate in the annual Sand Mountain Tournament.
Colvin, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, averaged at double-double on the season, and previously was voted as an Honorable Mention All-State selection.
Johnson burst onto the scene this year, and was one of the state’s top scorers. The senior, who is committed to Gadsden State to play basketball, averaged 20.2 points per game on the season along with over five rebounds per game. She had seven games on the season topping 30 points, including a season high of 43 in the postseason. Johnson was named a Second-Team All-State selection for her season, as well as being voted the DeKalb County Player of the Year by the county’s coaches.
The full selections for the Sand Mountain Super 6 teams are as follows:
Super 6 Boys
Cole Millican, Plainview
Derek Bearden, North Sand Mountain
Jacob Cooper, Section
Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine
Logan Patterson, Section
Luke Smith, Plainview
Super 6 Girls
Gracey Johnson, Geraldine
Kallie Tinker, Pisgah
Lauren Jimmerson, Plainview
Leianna Currie, Sylvania
Makinley Traylor, Ider
Molly Heard, Pisgah
