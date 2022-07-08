Many mothers instinctively know when something is not right with their children and their development.
For Brooke Amos, that instinct set her on a five-year journey to discover her son’s rare genetic disorder.
She and her family are now working to raise awareness, funds and support for the disorder that affects about 75 people worldwide.
Ten-year-old Reese Amos struggled with balance, fatigue, eye issues, seizures and other issues before being diagnosed with epilepsy. But Brooke knew there was more going on that was making her child lag behind in development. Reese now knows he has SHINE Syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmental delays and intellectual disabilities. Many with SHINE syndrome also present with sleep disturbances, skeletal abnormalities and structural brain abnormalities seen on MRI tests. Many are also diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, hypotonia and epilepsy.
SHINE Syndrome, also known as DLG4 Brain-Related Synaptopathy, is extremely rare.
SHINE is an acronym for sleep disturbances, hyptonia, intellectual disability, neurological disorders and epilepsy, Brooke said.
The beginning
“When he was three-years-old, we knew something was wrong,” Brooke said. “Every doctor and specialist we took him to would say the same thing. ‘There is something wrong, but we don’t know what.’ Then they would send him to another specialist.”
When Reese started kindergarten, Brooke said he was struggling.
“His fine and gross motor skills were off and far behind the other kids his age,” she said. “He would wake up and not be able to stand. He would walk sideways like a crab. The longer he was awake, the better he would be, but it happened so often.”
Reese’s pediatrician believed he had a neuromuscular issue and sent the family to see a neurologist.
The neurologist ordered an MRI and an EEG. While waiting to hear about the EEG results days later, Brooke said she fell asleep in bed with Reese only to wake up to him have a convulsion.
She and her husband, Ross, took Reese to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where doctors told her, “all kids get one free seizure” and for the family not to worry unless he experienced additional seizures. They were sent home with no further diagnosis.
“I was blown away,” she said.
“I took him to school a few days later and before I was even back home again I got a call from a Birmingham number. I answered it and it was the neurologist himself calling me at 7:30 in the morning.
“He said Reese had epilepsy. His EEG was horrible.
“When the doctor asked me how Reese was, I told him Reese woke up that morning unable to use his whole mouth and was only speaking out of one side. The doctor told me to get him to the ER immediately, he was having focal seizures.”
Reese was taken to Huntsville’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital before being transferred to Children’s in Birmingham to meet with his own neurologist.
“We waited for hours for the kids’ transport ambulance to be available,” Brooke recalled. “Reese was just the most happy, most excited child. The ambulance had a rocket on the side and he was super excited to be riding in the rocket ship.”
Once they got to Birmingham and were treated, Brooke was told Reese was having seizures at night – all night long – and his balance issues and fatigue in the mornings were the result of post-seizure recovery.
“That thew us into the special needs world,” she said.
A whole new world
Brooke said Reese’s epilepsy diagnosis led the family to try numerous medications to keep his seizures under control. The family also kept rescue medications on hand for when he experienced larger seizures.
But Brooke wasn’t convinced epilepsy caused all of Reese’s medical issues. She got in touch with a geneticist on multiple occasions to have Reese tested.
“We were desperate,” she said. “We decided to pay for the entire genetic panel at a cost of about $8,000.”
About this time, COVID had changed the world and Brooke Facetimed Reese’s neurologist.
“The doctor was shocked with his decline,” Brooke said. “We had to admit Reese to the hospital. They didn’t know what was wrong. They tested for medication toxicity, did another genetic panel, all sorts of things. Day three came along and they still didn’t know what was wrong. They told us we could stay for two weeks for intensive therapy but didn’t really think that would be productive. So, we went home with a wheelchair.”
Soon after arriving home, the family learned the hospital’s CEO was looking for a small number of children to receive a full genomic test panel. Reese applied and was selected.
“Because the hospitals were not doing elective procedures, they got the results back in two and a half months, but it still felt like two and a half years,” Brooke joked.
“The doctor called and said he had news, but not to get too excited. He said Reese’s DNA got a hit. It was rare. Only 40 cases in the world. We didn’t know much about it and Reese was the only one in the world at that time with this exact type.”
Researching everything
Brooke and Ross soon became engrossed in learning all they could about Reese’s condition.
“Here we had all this new information,” she said. “We had a lengthy genetic report, but we didn’t understand any of it. I was literally Googling every word and writing down what it meant in simple terms.”
She was able to get in touch with a researcher in Holland who wrote about a case similar to Reese’s.
“I got on Facebook one night and somehow found a little boy in Ohio with the exact same thing as Reese,” Brooke said. “I found it because they have a Facebook page for him and his service dog.
“I woke Ross up at like 4 in the morning. It was like Christmas morning for us! We finally had found people who understood what we were going through.”
A group of 40 people had founded a Facebook page dedicated to SHINE Syndrome.
“No one could say, ‘Hey, we have a cure for you,’ but they are able to be there for us and relate to what we are going through,” Brooke said. “I’d be reading a story and I’d think this is Reese.”
Becoming an advocate
Because SHINE affects fewer than 100 people worldwide, not much is known about the disorder, Brooke said. SHINE Syndrome affects the production of PSD-95 in the brain, the same protein is linked to Alzheimer’s Disease.
“Our kids are a full-time job,” she said of the children suffering with SHINE Syndrome. “Our neurologist suggested we look at starting a foundation to raise money and awareness.
“We prayed about it and sent a message to others in our group. We did a Zoom meeting and talked about what it would take to do that and did we really want to make this a reality.
“In the end, we decided if we don’t take something like this on, who would?
“Ross and I prayed about it and talked about it and here we are.”
The whole family has a part in the foundation. Brooke and Ross actively work to spread the word about SHINE Syndrome. Brooke has spoken to area Civitan and Rotary clubs. She also worked to secure donations for a fundraising raffle. Their older son, Parker, 18, gives technical and computer advice to Brooke.
In the fall of 2021, five families affected by SHINE decided to “go all in” to start a foundation. By 2022, the group became an official corporation with a 501c3 status.
“Our immediate goal is to raise $50,000 to pay for a postdoctoral researcher. This person would work with our medical advisory board to find currently available drugs that may work to treat our family members, or repurposed drugs.”
July is SHINE Syndrome Awareness Month and July 17 is SHINE Syndrome Awareness Day. A fundraising raffle is now underway, with prizes to be drawn on July 17. Tickets will be sold until midnight July 16 online.
Tickets may be purchased by logging onto the shinesyndrome.org webpage. Raffle items include local donations, such as restaurant and boutique gift cards and certificates for tire service, as well as national donations, including a Yeti cooler and Target and Chipotle gift cards.
Donations may also be made through Venmo @shinesyndrome or Shinesyndrome.org/takeaction.
