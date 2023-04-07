There’ve been some recent changes in the City of Boaz along U.S. 431 north of Alabama Highway 168 – changes that are improving the look of the area and seem destined to add to the economy as well.
Jon McCormick Automotive has been open for business for a month already, and celebrated a ribbon cutting recently. The business is located on the site of a former auto auction. McCormick’s renovations have updated the facility inside and out and maintained a tie to the site’s history with photos of Boaz from the past, and vintage signs and automotive accessories.
McCormick has a history with cars, too.
“I bought my first car when I was 15,” he said, and he bought it to sell.
It's especially good, city leaders said, to have a new business in operation there.
The owner is pleased that the work done on the building and property has been well-received. “We wanted it to look good,” McCormick said.
Just north of that traffic light McCormick spoke of, the Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries building is taking shape. When it’s open, it will bring new commerce to another location that’s been idle.
Boaz Councilman Jeff Sims said he’s pleased to see McCormick’s business in the location, and to have McCormick in the city.
“He brings a lot of energy to the community,” Sims said.
Boaz Mayor David Dyar thanked McCormick for his investment in the community and he said he believes it is just the beginning. “McCormick owns other property in the community, and he’s voiced and shown his interest in improving the city."
Boaz Councilman Johnny Willis said he was glad to see the property occupied again. He, too, expressed confidence that McCormick will continue to be active in future development as well.
“We’re going to see a lot more out of Jon,” he said.
“This area has needed attention,” Sims said of the stretch of southbound U.S. 431.
Bill McDowell, who owned Wild Bill’s Electronics at the northern end of McCormick’s property said when he saw the renovation of the building, he cried for about an hour. “I’m glad that it’s been restored."
“You’re on track,” he told McCormick.
Those gathered for the ribbon cutting talked about the attention and the traffic businesses in the past brought to this particular part of the city. Wild Bill’s opened in a small building, but it was written up in electronic trade magazines as one of the best car stereo retailers in the country.
Boaz historian Wayne Hunt said the old auto auction building held a lot of memories – and a notable place in the history of the city’s economy.
Sale days at the auto auction would bring in buyers who lined the service road that runs in front of the business.
“It wasn’t heavy traffic,” Hunt said. “It was a parking lot.” The auction was known to bring 800 or more cars and out in a day.
Boaz Chamber of Commerce President Jill Johnson said the organization is proud to have McCormick’s business in Boaz. She said she contacted McCormick earlier, to ask if he could help support the Snead State Men’s basketball team on its tournament trip to Kansas City, and he donated happily.
“These are the kind of people we have in Boaz,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.