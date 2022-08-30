Judge Tim Riley on Tuesday listened to arguments from an assistant attorney general and defense attorney about why convicted killer Jessie Phillips deserves a new trial.
Defense attorney Quinn Carlson filed motions alleging ineffective counsel during the first trial in 2009.
Assistant Attorney General Richard Anderson argued Carlson’s requests be denied.
Carlson argued Phillips’ defense team did not plan any type of mitigating circumstances defense prior to the verdict. She also argued Phillips did not carry the responsibility of supplying his defense strategy.
Huntsville attorney Bruce Gardner originally defended Phillips and testified for more than an hour Tuesday. In his testimony, Gardner said Phillips was “adamant” certain topics of his background not be included in the trial, including a history of sexual abuse as a child, removal from his mother and placement into foster homes and other childhood trauma. Gardner said Phillips’ mother was a drug addict during his childhood leading up to him being taken by DHR and placed into numerous foster homes, and Phillips was traded as a sexual partner in exchange for drugs.
“Those are issues he said not to go into,” Gardner said. “He didn’t want to involve his family, told us not to put them on the stand and not to talk to them.
“He was very clear there were some avenues we couldn’t take one step down, if you will.”
During cross examination by Carlson, Gardner said he believed Phillips was not surprised by a guilty verdict.
“(Phillips) spoke often about his belief in an eye for an eye,” Gardner said. “He was pretty fatalistic. I honestly believe when he left the courtroom that day (he was convicted) he believed he got what he deserved and that justice had been served.”
Only after Phillips was found guilty did he consent to allowing his mother to testify, but curtailed her testimony to certain topics, Gardner said.
Carlson also argued the defense should have hired a mitigation expert to work with Phillips during the trial. The expert could have worked with him to build a mitigation plan and prepared him for disclosure of his childhood trauma in the penalty phase of the trial, she said.
By 1 p.m. Tuesday, Riley had taken the matter under advisement, giving attorneys up to 65 days to submit proposed orders based on transcripts of Tuesday’s hearings.
Phillips was convicted of shooting his wife, Erica Droze Phillips on Feb. 27, 2009, following a day of arguments over a vehicle purchase.
Riley presided over Phillips’ murder trial in 2012. He was sentenced to death and has resided in Holman Prison on death row since the trial.
In September 2021, Riley heard arguments from Carlson, focusing on three main points, including the lack of testimony regarding mitigating circumstances in Phillips’ defense; a failure to cross examine the state’s medical examiner; and ineffective counsel. The appeals had been filed in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to most court hearings.
At that time, Anderson argued the appeals should be dismissed in their entirety during the September hearing. Riley took the arguments under advisement but did not make a ruling.
Tueday, Riley urged both attorneys to focus on arguments heard Tuesday surrounding an affidavit submitted by Gardner. However, Carlson has filed four revisions of the dismissal request in the past few years, he said.
“I appreciate you are zealously representing your client,” he said of Carlson. “You have filed everything you wished for in the Sears and Roebuck catalog here.
“There are thousands of pages of documents to go through. Before I make any type of ruling, I will go back over all the evidence, all the testimony, all the motions filed.”
Riley has indicated he will deliberate carefully before making any type of decision as the case was the first of its kind prosecuting someone under the Brody Bill.
The Brody Bill was signed into law in 2006 making it a crime to kill or harm an unborn baby. Roger and Pam Parker lobbied for the law, which is named for their daughter, Brandy’s unborn son. Brandy was eight months pregnant when she was murdered in 2005 in Albertville.
Killing two or more people in one act is considered capital murder in Alabama. Phillips’ case was the first time Brody’s Law was applied to a crime in Marshall County.
“There was not precedence for any type of case like this one,” Riley said. “Thinking as an appellate judge, any changes to this case could affect cases like it across the country. This was the first case of its kind in the nation as far as I know.”
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more information following the end of Tuesday's hearing.
