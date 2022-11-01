The Reporter is pleased to announce that senior receiver/defensive back Evan Taylor of Guntersville is the Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for the final week of the 2022 prep football regular season.
Taylor delivered a memorable performance to help the Wildcats whip archrival Albertville 49-7 in the 108th renewal of the state’s oldest rivalry.
On senior night, Taylor converted four of his six touches on offense and special teams into touchdowns. He caught four passes for 70 yards and two TDs, and he returned punts 40 and 50 yards for touchdowns to help Guntersville run its record to 25-9 against the Aggies since 1990.
“Evan Taylor has had a great senior season for us,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said. “He is a two-way starter at corner and receiver. Evan has scored six special teams touchdowns this year. He had two punt returns for TDs against Lawrence County, two kickoff returns for TDs against Boaz and two punt returns for TDs against Albertville.”
Overall, Taylor has seven returns for touchdowns in 2022. He ran back a fumble 100 yards for a score against Douglas.
Honorable mention
Haden Morton, Asbury: The sophomore had nine receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns and also recorded five tackles to help the Rams outscore Woodville 36-32 and avoid a winless season.
Morton’s TD catches covered 1, 23 and 25 yards.
Jacob Lindsay, Asbury: The junior quarterback finished 13-of-22 passing for 265 yards and four touchdowns and rushed seven times for 70 yards and a TD in the victory over Woodville. He made 11 tackles on defense.
Tyler Pierce, Boaz: The Pirates’ sophomore quarterback completed 17-of-30 passes for 282 yards and rushed 11 times for 79 yards to rally his team to a 21-20 triumph over Lee-Huntsville.
Pierce threw touchdown passes of 45 yards to Ty Sullivan and 44 yards to Presley Fant. His 282 yards passing are the fourth most in a game in Boaz history.
Gavin Smart, Boaz: Smart, a senior receiver, caught eight passes for 98 yards in the victory over Lee. He has 64 receptions on the year, a new single-season Pirate record. He broke the mark of 60 set by Wesley Burns in 2014. Smart also became the school’s career receptions leader during the game, as he has 102 entering the state playoffs.
Dakota Stewart, Douglas: The senior running back rushed for three touchdowns to help the Eagles smash North Sand Mountain 45-13 and finish with a 6-4 record. Douglas posted back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in program history.
Logan Anderson, Fyffe: The sophomore running back gained 133 yards on 19 carries and delivered TD runs of 4 and 5 yards to help the Red Devils beat Sylvania 35-14 and achieve a 10-win season for the 12th consecutive year, a state record.
Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine: The junior quarterback completed 6-of-8 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns and rushed five times for 60 yards in a 42-13 win over Crossville.
Colvin’s TD passes covered 23 and 44 yards to Cody Satterfield and 20 yards to Carlos Mann.
