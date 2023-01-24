BOAZ — Guntersville ended Albertville’s quest for a fifth straight varsity boys championship by edging the Aggies 47-45 in the Marshall County Tournament semifinals Friday, Jan. 20 at Snead State’s Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium.
The Aggies won the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 titles. There was no tournament in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday’s matchup was a barn-burner whose outcome hung in the balance until the final seconds.
Guntersville led 14-12 and 24-22 at the first-half rest stops, but the Aggies owned a 35-33 margin at the third quarter break.
Brandon Fussell’s steal and layup with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter erased a 41-41 tie and gave the Wildcats a 43-41 lead.
After the Aggies missed a shot, they fouled Guntersville’s Jackson Porch with 1:07 on the clock. Porch sank two free throws, making it 45-41.
Albertville’s Jon Wesley Seay sank a layup, trimming it to 45-43 at the 36-second mark. The Aggies then fouled Treyvon Avery, whose two free throws gave GHS a 47-43 lead with 27 seconds remaining.
The Aggies missed a pair of free throws with seven seconds to go, but they forced a jump ball and regained possession. Seay made a layup with a second left, but the Wildcats escaped with a two-point victory.
Fussell poured in a game-high 29 points.
Porch tossed in seven for the Wildcats, followed by Brody Perry with three and Avery, E.J. Havis, John Michael McElrath and C.J. Scott with two each.
Hunter Smith’s 11 points paced the Aggies. Cooper Colvin and Seay both scored 10 and Sam Barclift netted nine.
Keandre Yancey and Tillman Plunkett contributed two each, and Isaac Henderson added one.
VARSITY GIRLS
Arab 51,
Boaz 35
Arab, ranked ninth in the Class 5A poll, downed Boaz in Friday night’s semifinals. The Lady Knights advanced to the finals for the 25th time since the varsity girls division started in 1979.
Arab led 13-6, 25-16 and 38-26 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Knights’ Lily Livingston made three 3-pointers and scored a game-best 18 points.
Bryleigh Bodine converted 8-of-8 free throws and finished with 10 points, and Sydney Ferguson scored nine.
Boaz’s leading scorer was Osalyn Minor with 10. Amylia Langley tossed in nine.
Lillac Stanton contributed five, Ava Tipton four, Jazira Roberts three, McKenzie Garcia two and Maggie Patterson and Harley Wyatt both one.
