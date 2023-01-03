GURLEY, Ala. — The Douglas varsity boys basketball team defeated Madison County, Tanner and Randolph to win the championship of last week’s Randolph Holiday Classic.
The Classic was moved from Randolph to Madison County High School due to facility damage at Randolph.
Douglas’ Jaylen Spain received the event’s most valuable player award.
Douglas 55,
Madison County 32
The Eagles’ defense kept the Tigers’ offense in check in the quarterfinals.
Douglas enjoyed leads of 12-4, 26-11 and 42-18 at the quarter breaks.
Spain’s 16 points paced three Eagles who scored in double figures. Eli Teal netted 13 and Gaius Spurgeon 11.
Douglas 51,
Tanner 48
The Eagles rallied to edge Class 2A, No. 8 Tanner in the semifinals.
Tanner raced to a 17-5 advantage at the first-quarter break. Eight points from Logan Puckett helped the Eagles trim their deficit to 27-20 at intermission.
DHS outscored the Rattlers 17-6 in the third period to leap in front 37-33.
Spain 15 points topped the Eagles. Puckett finished with 11 and Cooper Butler got nine.
Douglas 57,
Randolph 56
The Eagles stormed back in the finals to beat Randolph.
Randolph led 18-14 and 30-20 at the first-half rest stops. Douglas sliced its deficit to 45-40 at the final break and outscored the Raiders 17-11 in the fourth quarter to claim the victory and the championship.
Teal’s 19 points led Douglas’ attack. Spain scored 14, Butler nine and Dakota Stewart seven.
