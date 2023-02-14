GUNTERSVILLE — The No. 1 Guntersville varsity girls basketball team punched its ticket to the Class 5A Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State University with a decisive 51-31 subregional win over Marshall County foe Douglas on Monday, Feb. 13.
In the early going, the contest was an offensive struggle, in which the Lady Wildcats and Lady Eagles failed to find a rhythm. But Guntersville head coach Kenny Hill encouraged his squad to stay the course, continue playing strong defense, and doing so would create opportunities to score.
“Just keep playing defense, and eventually you’re going to score,” Hill said. “That was really the message — keep playing defense, keep getting multiple stops back-to-back and eventually shots will start falling, and you’ll get some easy ones at the basket.
“You’ve just got to play through any type of adversity, and I think our girls are pretty good at that.”
After remaining deadlocked with a 5-4 lead midway through the first quarter, Guntersville went on a 5-0 run to end the period with a 10-4 advantage. The Lady Wildcats knocked down a trio of 3-pointers en route to outscoring Douglas 18-8 in the second quarter to take a 28-12 lead to the locker room.
Guntersville continued its dominance in the third period to take a 40-23 advantage into the final quarter.
The Lady Wildcats led by as many as 25 points and also never trailed.
Guntersville star senior Olivia Vandergriff paced the Lady Wildcats with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Forward Tazi Harris dropped in 14, including one trey.
Brylee Hill added 7 points. Lainie Phillips and Maddie Ward each scored 6 points, and Ivey Marsh and Kendall Teal dropped in 1 apiece.
For Douglas, Mallory Ackles led the team’s scoring effort with 10 points. Chloe Avans knocked down two 3-pointers for 6 points, Sydnie Sanders and Tori Rojek each scored five points, Madison Franklin dropped in 3 points, and Carlie Camp and Maddie Hayes added 1 apiece.
The 20-point victory inside Guntersville High School Gymnasium marked the 34th consecutive home win for the Lady Wildcats. The team is 34-1 at home since Hill took the reins of the program three years ago.
“When I took over in June 2020, they were actually on a 13-game losing streak, and winning just one game at home was quite the task,” Hill said. “But this group, now 34-1 over the past three seasons, winners of 34 in a row at home — wow. It’s just amazing. One day we’ll sit down and we’ll look at them 34 wins, but maybe we’ll add onto it next year.”
For now, the focus moves to the Class 5A Northeast Regional Tournament, where Guntersville (29-4) advances to battle Southside on Friday. A tipoff time had not been determined at the time of this publication.
“I’ve seen Southside play [a few times] but I need to see more,” Hill said. “They’ve played a lot of teams that we’ve played, so we can study them. But I really don’t look ahead. We really just wanted to get through this one [against Douglas] and then focus on Southside next.”
Hill said keeping his team focused on “one game at a time” would be the key to repeating as Class 5A State Champions.
“It’s really important, because last year we were able to do it one game at a time,” he said. “But then people start talking about a ‘repeat’ and all of that, but we’re far from that. We’ve got to play and prepare for one game at a time as a team, and we’ve got to get a little better [in different areas] … but we’ll be ready to go come Friday.”
