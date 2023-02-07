ALBERTVILLE — Year one is in the books for the Albertville Aggies’ wrestling program, and head coach Harrison Hemmerly is excited for the future.
“The future is bright for Aggie Wrestling,” Hemmerly said. “I am excited to build this program into a well-known and well-respected Class 7A program, but I’m really excited about the opportunity for our student body, boys and girls, to have a way to plug in and be involved in something when they otherwise may not have been.
“I’m excited for the future, and I’m blessed to continue to push our athletes past what they thought they were able to accomplish.”
For most new athletic programs, success takes much time to achieve. However, Aggies Wrestling proved otherwise. In the team’s first-ever tournament, four wrestlers including Michael Berghoff, Jovanny Barrera, Brayan Castro, Joey Stephens and Trott English each placed in the Top-4 of their respective weight class.
English and Stephens went on to place in the Top-4 at three more tournaments over the course of the season. English placed first at individual tournaments hosted by Huntsville High School and Bob Jones High School.
“Wrestling is a hard sport to start and get accustomed to, and it is not rare for most wrestlers to not win a match in their first season,” Hemmerly said. “But I have been thoroughly impressed with how hard our guys have worked. There have been ups and downs all season. We have had some kids quit throughout the year which is normal with a new sport. But the ones that have stayed have been dedicated and have worked extremely hard.”
Standing out above the rest this year for the Aggies has been English and Stephens, Hemmerly said. English finished the year 17-4, and Stephens 10-9.
“But the most improved I would have to say is Michael Berghoff,” Hemmerly said. “His hard work and positive attitude was felt by everyone on the team, including myself.”
Hemmerly said he was impressed by the camaraderie developed among the team, which he described as a strength for the program.
“I try to emphasize how important the family component is to our team and our success,” Hemmerly said. “And, my boys have really bought into that. Before we leave every day, we always break it down with one word, and that’s ‘family.’”
A weakness of the team, Hemmerly said, has been their numbers. But he hopes to turn that around in the coming years.
“I expected that for our inaugural season,” he said. “I plan to work and drum up some excitement this offseason and look to get more participation this offseason — especially with our incoming middle school students.”
Hemmerly said he was grateful for the opportunity to lead the Aggies through its first season of wrestling, and looked forward to years ahead.
“I am honored that I am able to serve our students as head wrestling coach,” Hemmerly said. “Starting something new can be exciting but also can bring a host of challenges and a fear of the unknown. So, the opportunity to lead and guide these kids through that journey has been a pleasure.”
