» Alabama at Texas, 11 a.m. FOX, FM 92.7, SiriusXM 81
» South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m. ESPN, SiriusXM 121/202 - 138/190
» Missouri at Kansas State, 11 a.m. ESPN2, SiriusXM 98/192
» Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. SEC Network, SiriusXM 158/191
» Appalachian State at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. ESPN2, SiriusXM 98/192
» Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m. ABC, SiriusXM 138/190
» Samford at Georgia, 3 p.m. SEC Network, SiriusXM 158/191
» Central Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. SECN+, ESPN+, SiriusXM 98/192
» Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m. ESPN, SiriusXM 138/190 – 81
» San Jose State at Auburn, 6:30 p.m. ESPNU, FM 95.9, SiriusXM 158/191
» Southern at LSU, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network, SiriusXM 121/202
» Mississippi St. at Arizona, 10 p.m. FS1, SiriusXM 138/190
