After seeing devastation and destruction in the Ukraine, many want to help in any way possible. For many, that means making a monetary donation.
But how do you know your hard-earned money is going to help those truly in need?
The Better Business Bureau (BBB), FBI and CharityNavigator give some tips to avoid scammers.
The BBB warns scammers will likely create fake donation websites and make fraudulent pleas for money to supposedly help people of war-torn Ukraine.
Before giving, donors should visit BBB’s Give.org for tips on how to best help. Not all relief groups will provide timely help to those in need unless they already have a presence in Ukraine.
Additionally, the BBB suggests using CharityNavigator, CharityWatch and GuideStar to check the legitimacy and transparency of charities.
BBB advice
The BBB has six tips for prospective donors.
• Can the charity get to the impacted area? Not all relief organizations will be positioned to provide relief quickly, so check to see if the charity you are interested in has a presence in Ukraine.
• Should you send clothing and food? Local drives to collect clothing and food to send overseas may not be practical, since the logistics of delivering and dispersing the goods will be challenging.
• Does the charity meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability? The criteria includes what percentage of gifts get to those in need.
• Is the charity experienced in emergency relief? New charities may have difficulty delivering aid despite having the best of intentions.
• Considering a crowdfunding appeal? Only give to someone you know and trust. Some crowdfunding sites do minimal vetting. Review the platform’s policies on fees and donation distribution.
• Does a charity make exaggerated claims, such as “100 % will be spent on relief?” All charities have administrative expenses.
FBI suggestions
According to the FBI, scams are prevalent after high-profile events and criminals often use tragedy to exploit those who want to help.
Charity scams can take the form of emails, social media posts, cold calls and crowdfunding requests. Some even pretend to be with the government.
• Beware of groups with names similar to those of reputable, well-known organizations.
• Don’t click on links of open attachments from strangers.
• If you want to donate, use a check or credit card. If a group asks you to donate using cash, gift cards, virtual currency or a wire transfer, it is most likely a scam.
• Don’t provide personal information in response to an email, robocall or robotext.
CharityNavigator tips
The first thing to remember in times of crisis is to keep your emotions in check.
Allow your compassion for people, or animals, sadness in the wake of a tragedy or anger at injustice, function as catalysts for giving. Take a moment and think about what you plan to do to help and make good decisions about how much to give to and to whom you plan to give to.
• Don’t give to the first charity that asks.
Put at least as much effort into selecting a good charity as you would into selecting pizza toppings. Visit a charity’s website to learn about the types of aid it provides and seek third-party opinions of how efficiently the charity operates.
• Support charities already invested in the area. Give to charities that know what they are doing in a crisis and have existing infrastructure in place to more efficiently and effectively distribute emergency aid to victims.
• Lastly, donate to one charity, not many. It is better to direct your donations to one or two charities rather than sending smaller donations to many. By making a larger gift to a single, financially efficient charity, a smaller portion of your donation will be used to cover overhead costs related to obtaining and processing donations.
