ASBURY, Ala. — The Sardis varsity boys improved their record to 2-1 by beating Asbury 58-44 on Tuesday night.
The Lions were in front 12-6, 25-16 and 43-31 at the quarter breaks.
Eli Morton, of Sardis, pumped in a game-high 20 points. He added six rebounds and two steals.
Luke Martin contributed 13 points, three assists and two rebounds for the Lions. Jacob Bozarth had nine points, two boards, two steals and two blocks, and Kason Moore collected eight points, five rebounds and a steal.
Evan Seay and Trey Childress both scored eight for Asbury.
The Lions return to action Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. when they face Shelby County in the Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Classic in Guntersville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.