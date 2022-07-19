FYFFE — Fyffe’s Paul Benefield enters his 31st season as a head football coach in the AHSAA needing one more victory to reach 323, the same number of wins achieved by legendary Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.
Benefield went 45-11 at Sylvania from 1992-96 and has compiled a 277-44 record since taking over at Fyffe, his alma mater, in 1997. He’s an incredible 322-55 overall and has never had a losing season.
Fyffe has won 10 or more games for 11 consecutive years, including 15-0 campaigns in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 that produced state championships.
On Sunday, AL.com revealed that Benefield’s peers selected him as the state’s best active coach. He finished first in an anonymous statewide survey of high school coaches AL.com conducted this summer.
“That deal that happened this weekend was pretty neat,” Benefield said. “I feel like that’s a bigger accomplishment for me. It’s more important to me because it’s from your peers, because they know a little bit more about football.
“I voted for Danny Horn. That’s who I voted for. They sent that to all the coaches, and I don’t think they got but about 75 or 80 responses. I don’t know how many coaches there are in the state.”
Benefield received 22 percent of the vote followed by Terry Curtis of UMS-Wright in Mobile (19 percent), Steve Smith of Piedmont (15 percent), Horn of Central-Clay County (11 percent) and Mark Freeman of Thompson (11 percent).
Freeman has nine state championships — three at Thompson, two at Spanish Fort and four at Bessemer Academy, a member of the Alabama Independent School Association. Both Curtis and Horn have eight state titles and Smith five, all at Piedmont.
Curtis, who has 336 career victories, coached at Murphy and Shaw in Mobile before taking over UMS-Wright, a private school, in 1999. All of his state crowns are at UMS-Wright.
Horn, who owns 332 career wins, claimed six state championships at Clay County between 1989-2008. He’s won two more titles since moving to Central-Clay in 2018.
“I’m thinking here’s probably what a lot of coaches said, I know this is what I said, I wouldn’t vote for — and I’ve been around all these coaches, been around all of them — No. 1, I’m not voting for a guy who’s spent the majority of his time at a private school,” Benefield said. “That’s not fair ground, level ground. I’m on level ground.
“These people that think we recruit, I take what I’ve got and what I grow here. We grow our own corn. Every once in a while, somebody might bring in an ear.
“Just like a guy told me a couple weeks ago, he said the kids at Fyffe … all of them are the same [in DeKalb County]. He said what you’re training them is the difference.”
Fyffe travels to Piedmont for a fall jamboree Aug. 19. The Red Devils kick off the season at Geraldine on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
