Among the few things that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic that was a positive for sports, was the resurgence of the trading card and sports memorabilia industry.
With people stuck at home, they took their attics and old boxes, looking through cards and sports items they had collected over the years, only to suddenly find out those things were suddenly worth a lot of money, either online or sought after by local collectors on social media.
That surge in sports cards and collectables has continued into 2022, and a pair of local guys are bringing the Sand Mountain area something not seen for the better part of 20 years.
Brad Edmondson of Boaz, and Luke Baker of Albertville, avid collectors in their spare time, had been visiting card and memorabilia shows at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro in recent months, and when Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater opened, it created the biggest thing they needed to host such an event here, a large space.
“It stemmed from COVID,” Baker said of the trading card boom. “Everybody happened to be at home, and what was there to do now. So, people were getting out their old cards, going on eBay and selling them, getting more, and just doing that process over and over. Oddly enough, a lot of things came from COVID.”
While there hadn’t been a show in Albertville in recent years, shows in Goose Pond, Huntsville, and other nearby cities showed the desire for such events, with the pair estimating between 800 and 1,200 people visiting each show, which happen once every three months or so.
For Edmondson and Baker, it’s not just about seeing what stuff people have, but about bringing something back to the area they grew up.
“The card business has boomed a lot,” Edmondson said. “We’ve got a buddy over in Scottsboro that started having these over at Goose Pond, and he’s helped boom it in this area, and we wanted to bring it up here because this is where we’re from. We wanted to bring it back here because there used to be a lot of shows around here, and now that the industry is booming again, we wanted to bring it here and utilize the new rec center to do that.”
For Edmondson and Baker, sports collectables and cards have been a lifelong passion, something Edmondson is sharing with his now 12-year old, and something Baker says has helped bring people together not just in Alabama, but from around the region.
People who drive hours to buy, sell, or trade cards, collectables, shoes, jerseys, and more that people cannot walk into a retail store and buy.
“It’s really built a community in North Alabama really, and people from all around the south show up. I’ll talk to people at my table who come from three or four hours away just to come, it’s bringing everybody together and that’s pretty cool, getting to meet everybody.”
One of the biggest thrills for the pair, who participate in the shows, not just as visitors, is seeing what people bring them that’s been sitting around collecting dust at home, and their reaction when they find out they might be holding thousands of dollars worth of items in their hands.
“What’s interesting to me is people just don’t know what they’ve got,” Edmondson explained. “There’s a lot of stuff that might not be worth much, but some people walk up and they’re sitting on thousands of dollars.”
The pair noted that with the boom in cards, it’s gone beyond just the standard cards of old that might have had a piece of gum included in the pack. The hunt is on for rare cards that might have pieces of an athlete’s jersey in it, or a signed card, or a rare limited run card that even being young in age is highly sought after.
And it’s not just cards that will be at the show according to the pair, but things like Pokémon cards, action figures, jerseys, Funko Pop dolls, shoes, and often more.
In addition to those items that visitors can check out, the show has autograph sessions lined up, with former Auburn and NFL standout Sammy Coates set to sign at the event, and the group working to bring an Alabama player as well.
While the show on the 30th will be the first of its kind in Sand Mountain in more than 20 years, the duo hopes it won’t be the last, with dreams of the show being a hit and it leading to more frequent shows throughout the year at SMPA or other locations.
“Our vision for this is that this will be the first one,” Edmondson explained. “And that we’ll go ahead and line up the next one in another couple months. Do this at least two to three times a year and make this a normal thing people want to come to.”
With just under a month to go until the show, the pair said that tables for those looking to sell items at the show are still available, and run $40 per six foot table.
For more information on the show, or to contact Brad and Luke about any questions with the show, visit their Facebook page, Sand Mountain Sports Card Show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.