The Albertville football team rounded out its coaching staff this week, with the hire of two new coaches and a number of internal promotions that were announced on Tuesday night.
Prior to Tuesday’s Albertville City Schools Board Meeting, the varsity staff had three openings after the resignation of defensive coordinator Josh Reeves, who stepped down to take a position coaching spot at Hoover, the resignation of offensive assistant Andrew Kinney, and Will Scott’s departure to Sardis.
The biggest move came internally, as assistant Patrick Callahan was elevated to the defensive coordinator position in addition to taking on the responsibilities of linebackers coach.
Other hires included Ganon Pointer from Southside-Gadsden to the staff in addition to being a freshman assistant, Jacob Davis as an assistant and the corners coach, Derek Martin as an assistant and safeties coach, and Michael Shaddix as an assistant and offensive line coach. Martin, a former Aggie quarterback, was most recently in the ministry but had coaching experience at Opelika.
AHS head coach Chip English said a focus of this year’s hires and moves was being able to divide up positions, with specific coaches for the different defensive line and secondary roles.
“Really excited about who we got and elevating Pat, and being able to fill those positions,” said English, who enters his second season. “We took a little bit of a different approach this year and sort of sub-divided the position groups. At defensive line we have ends and interiors, in the secondary we have corners and safeties, and we have two wide receiver coaches.
“Really trying to concentrate within the position because defensive end is a little different than playing a three-technique or shade, and corner has a different responsibility than safety. So being able to do that allows us to get into it a little more, and that was the goal. We’ve got to really know our position and the movement of those positions in order to have success.”
Other moves that were announced were the promotion of Brad Pounds to assistant varsity head coach in addition to his offensive coordinator duties, Harrison Hemmerly taking over the defensive ends spot, Chad Oliver sliding to the interior defensive line, Ty Cole to running backs after being a freshman assistant, and Kent Colvin being named the head middle school coach.
“You want your coaching staff to bring something to the table; you don’t want them sitting at the Sunday meetings just getting fed, you want them bouncing ideas and finding the best possible solution to each game,” English added. “I think we have that this year, and I’m really excited about seeing where it takes us.”
Fall camps open this week for spring sitouts
Six of Sand Mountain’s football teams will be able to take the field for their first official practices starting on Monday as a result of not having a spring season earlier this year.
The six schools who sat out the spring were Albertville, Boaz, Douglas, Guntersville, Sardis, and West End. By sitting out the spring, those teams get an extra week of fall practice.
Albertville will participate in a playdate at Southside-Gadsden on Monday, then will have their first official practice as a full team on Tuesday.
Last season, Albertville opted for a spring season as the Aggies entered Year 1 under English.
“Last year we did the spring, this year we didn’t,” English said. “We have a fall jamboree … we’re going to try it this year.
“It allows us to start a week earlier which is good, but it also allows us to go from Game 1 to Game 2, so now Arab isn’t Game 1, they’re Game 2 and Oak Mountain (jamboree) is arguably the toughest opponent on our schedule. And knowing that we’ve seen maybe the toughest team on our schedule we can kind of settle in, work out the kinks, and hopefully have a really good outing against Arab here on the 18th.”
The four teams who had a spring season, Asbury, Crossville, Geraldine and Fyffe, will start their fall camps the following week.
AHS reserved seats go on sale Aug. 1
Albertville High School football reserved seat sales begin Aug. 1.
If you held season tickets last year (2021 season), then you may purchase tickets Aug. 1-12, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the main office of the high school.
Tickets are not transferable; only people whose names are on the chart can purchase tickets during renewal dates.
Any ticket not sold will be available first come, first serve for open seating sales that begin on Aug. 15. You must pay for tickets at the time of purchase, as no tickets will be held or saved.
All reserved seats are $100 each. You must have cash or check only, with checks made payable to Albertville High School. The school does not accept credit/debit cards.
Season passes will be available beginning Aug. 1 and are $45 each. This ticket will be your pass into the game but does not guarantee you a reserved seat.
The Aggies open the new season by hosting Arab on Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m.
