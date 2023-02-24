The Boaz Board of Education recognized a number of students and staffers Thursday night, including a National Merit Scholarship finalist and a new addition to its ACT Wall of Fame, and it named a new assistant principal/athletic director for Boaz High School.
Josh Walker, who has served as principal at Boaz Elementary School will move to the high school to take the new position.
Among the council members and those assembled at the meeting, the only drawback to Walker going to the high school is that it means he has to leave the elementary school.
“I don’t think you could have found a better person to take the job at this point in time,” Superintendent Todd Haynie said. “I know what a job he’s done at the elementary school.” Haynie pointed out that from that time at the elementary school, Walker will know many of the students he will work with at the high school level, and will have a continued impact on their lives.
Board member Sloan Limbaugh said Walker will be missed at the elementary school.
Walker, a 1999 graduate of Boaz High School, said he was grateful to have the opportunity, and looks forward to being called “coach” again. He noted the great impact sports had in “changing me and molding me” in school.
Walker began his teaching career in the Albertville City School System as a teacher, coach, and administrator. He received his Ed.S in Educational Leadership from Jacksonville State and his Master’s Degree from the University of Alabama in Educational Administration in 2005. He is married to Juddie Walker and they have three children.
The board recognized Adit N. Patel in being a 2023 finalist in the National Merit Scholarship program, and junior Brady Bouldin in being added to the ACT Wall of Fame, for students scoring 30 or higher on the test.
In honor or FFA week and Career Tech Month, a number of student officers in various division of career tech education were recognized, along with a number of employees with the BCS transportation department.
In other action, the board approved vehicle purchases, including the purchase of six Ford Explorers to be used by School Resource Officers assigned to Boaz schools.
Haynie told board members the system will soon see additional revenue from a Marshall County sales tax, some of which will go toward paying for those SRO vehicles.
The superintendent said the schools get about $300,000 in sales tax revenue a month, and as the economy is going now, he hopes to see that grow.
The school board welcomed state Board of Education member Marie Manning to Thursday’s meeting, and invited everyone to tour the Career Tech school programs during an open house after the meeting.
