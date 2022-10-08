GERALDINE, Ala. — The Geraldine Bulldogs outscored Westbrook Christian 9-0 in the second half to rally for a 16-13 triumph in a Class 3A, Region 6 battle Friday night at Coolidge Isbell Field.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the region standings, took sole possession of second place thanks to upset losses by Sylvania to Plainview and Hokes Bluff to winless Ohatchee. Geraldine’s only region loss is to Sylvania.
Geraldine travels to region leader and defending state champion Piedmont on Oct. 14.
Trailing 13-7 at halftime against Westbrook (4-3, 2-3), the Bulldogs received the second-half kickoff and used runs of 15 yards by Jaxon Colvin and 14 yards by Caleb Hall to reach the Warriors’ 29-yard line. Hall converted a fourth-and-six play by sweeping around right end for 10 yards to the 15.
Westbrook’s defense stiffened, and the Bulldogs turned it over on downs at the 15 after Colvin’s fourth-down pass sailed incomplete in the end zone.
The Warriors’ offense took over with 4:53 left in the third quarter. They lost yardage on first down, followed by two 5-yard penalties. A 2-yard loss on third down backed them up to the 2.
On fourth down, the punt snap sailed through the back of the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a safety and making it 13-9 with 3:24 on the clock.
Following the free kick, Geraldine drove 55 yards in nine plays to score the game-winning touchdown. The big play in the drive was Colvin’s tackle-breaking keeper that picked up over 30 yards.
Offsetting penalties erased an 11-yard TD run by Hall. On the next play, a holding penalty pushed GHS back to Westbrook’s 23.
Hall rushed for 7 yards to the 11 on the first play of the fourth quarter, and a personal-foul penalty on the Warriors moved the ball to the 5. On third down, Colvin kept around left end and powered his way across the goal line for a 5-yard TD with 11:44 remaining in the game.
Moses Garcia’s extra point gave the Bulldogs a 16-13 cushion.
Garcia’s 50-yard punt pinned the Warriors on their 14 with 2:44 left, from where they launched a final threat.
Westbrook was penalized for blocking in the back on first down, but the Warriors overcame that on Mason Coley completions of 17 and 29 yards, with the 29-yarder to Greyson Carroll gaining a first down at Geraldine’s 45.
Coley scrambled for 11 yards to the Bulldogs’ 34, and Westbrook received a holding penalty on the next play. Coley then connected with Daniel Rohlfs for a gain inside the 20, but a penalty for an ineligible receiver downfield wiped out the play.
Pushed back to the 50 due to the penalties, Coley tossed a pair of incompletions. On fourth-and-26, Coley threw to Hugh Windle for 25 yards, coming up a yard short of the first down with 26.8 seconds left.
Westbrook head coach Drew Noles argued, to no avail, with members of the officiating crew that Windle gained the first down but received the wrong spot. Geraldine took over and snapped it once to run out the clock.
Early in the first quarter, Geraldine’s Eli Schlageter intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. Garcia’s extra point made it 7-0.
The Warriors recovered to score 13 points and grab a halftime advantage.
