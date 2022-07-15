Sardis City police have identified a suspect as well as the victim involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that took place last week.
According to Chief Will Alexander, warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Jared Connor Rollins for felony leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of Derrick Heath Bishop. Bishop, 28, was riding a bicycle near the 12,000 block of U.S. Highway 431 near Faucett Auto Sales late last Thursday night.
Alexander said his officers have recovered the vehicle Rollins was driving when he allegedly struck Bishop — a 2015 Ford F350 van — but as of Friday morning, they have been unable to locate Rollins.
“We’ve tried contacting his mother to see if he would, hopefully, turn himself in,” Alexander told The Reporter. “Right now it’s a minor felony, but if he goes on the run, it could be worse for him down the road.”
