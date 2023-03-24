Few details have been made public but DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said human remains were found Thursday in a wooded area of Valley Head.
In addition to that investigation, the sheriff’s office responded to an active shooter in the Henagar area later Thursday, quickly taking a suspect into custody.
At about 6:27 pm, a call came into Henagar Police Department, stating a female subject had been shot at 131 Kelly Drive in Henagar. Henagar PD and DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and located shooting victim.
Officers got medical help for her and she was taken to Erlanger Medical Center.
Officers were told the suspect had fled into a wooded area nearby, so a perimeter was set up and roadways were blocked for safety.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team responded and the suspect was found in the woods.
Joseph Ear Cobb, 62, of Henagar, was charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling, Welden said.
The investigation continues and more charges are expected, the sheriff said.
"It's unfortunate something like this has happened in a small town like Henagar,” Welden said.
“We ask you to keep the families and this lady in your prayers as she recovers.
“We appreciate the response by all surrounding Law Enforcement Agencies.
“The public will never know how these situations have to be handled to ensure their safety, as simple as blocking roads and visiting homes to ensure they lock their doors and stay vigilant during these operations we are conducting.
“Everyone plays an extremely important role and this proved just how important it is apprehending someone and working together to do so all while keeping others safe.”
The investigation in relation to the remains continues as well.
The remains were located in a thick wooded area on the forest floor by a Huntsville Search Dog Unit, the sheriff said in a press release Thursday afternoon.
The Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics responded to assist with the investigation and transported the remains to the Huntsville Forensic lab for identification purposes.
"We would like to thank Huntsville Search Dog Unit, Fischer Rescue Squad, Valley Head Fire Department, local assisting fire departments, DeKalb EMA, District Attorney's Office, Valley Head Police Department, Coroner's Office, JSU Center for Applied Forensics and all volunteers who devoted time to search,” Welden said.
"At this time, information is limited, and guidelines must be followed to assure accurate conclusions,” he explained.
“Once other information is provided to our office, we will release further information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.