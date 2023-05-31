Marshall County Sheriff’s Office used Parabon NanoLabs to help identify a body in a cold case from 26 years ago.
The company used genetic genealogy to bring the victim’s likeness to life and give investigators a name, Jeffery Douglas Kimzy, after years of dead ends.
In late 2019, then Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Keith Wilson brought the possibility of utilizing Parabon NanoLabs to Sheriff Phil Sims. Within a month, samples had been sent to Parabon and a year later, Parabon produced the first genetic genealogy brief and recommended advanced genealogy analysis.
By May, a composite image of the victim was released to the media in hopes of generating new leads. The image was surprisingly accurate when shown side-by-side to photos of Kimzy from high school yearbooks.
Parabon NanoLabs continued its work, using genetic markers called single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) to search for possible relatives in available databases, the company’s chief genetic genealogist CeCe Moore explained.
“With genetic genealogy and SNP testing, we can find second, third, fourth cousins and beyond, and we can use that information to reverse engineer someone’s identity,” Moore said.
Over several years, the lab was able to identify genetic matches for possible relatives and compare that information with historical documents to identify the body. When Parabon NanoLabs had a match with “high confidence,” Moore took that information to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies then made contact with a relative living in Madison, Tennessee, who pointed them to Kimzey’s biological parents in California.
What is genetic genealogy?
Genetic genealogy is a lead generation tool used to identify human remains by tying DNA to a family with a missing person or to point to the likely identity of an individual whose DNA was found at a crime scene.
Genealogists accomplish this through the use of comparative DNA analysis, measuring the amount of DNA shared between two people, combined with traditional genealogy research using historical records to infer relationships between individuals.
How is it performed?
Hundreds of thousands of genetic markers are read from a DNA sample using microarray genotyping. Parabon has worked with partner labs to create an optimized protocol to ensure high-quality results be obtained from forensic DNA samples.
The resulting genotype data can then be compared to other genotype samples in public GG databases.
Using software tools that objectively compare genotype files, it is possible to determine how much, if any, DNA is shared between two individuals and estimate how closely or distantly related they are.
No raw genetic information is disclosed.
Highly experienced professional genetic genealogists cross-reference the DNA results with other data sources used in traditional genealogy, including census records, vital records, obituaries and newspaper archives to build family trees. Once candidate shared ancestors are identified, descendancy research is employed to determine the possible identity of the unknown individual.
What information can be obtained?
Parabon has been able to provide an identity for the unknown subject. In other cases, Parabon has been able to identify a specific region from which the family of an unidentified person originated, surnames that will likely appear in his or her family tree, and/or a set of possible identities for the individual. In some cases, the genetic matches are too distant for the case to be workable within a reasonable amount of time, although such a sample can be monitored for new, closer matches.
What is the success rate?
During pilot phases of the service, Parabon analyzed nearly 100 forensic DNA samples. Around 20% of those appeared to be directly solvable with GG methods alone. Another 40% were deemed to be likely solvable in partnership with law enforcement, which may have access to records and information that is not available to Parabon genealogists.
How long does GG analysis take?
It is not possible to predict how long a case will take to successfully resolve until analysis has begun. Every case is different. For those cases with promising assessment results. Parabon guarantees a written report with analysis results and recommendations within 45 business days or less. Other cases do not have sufficient matches to resolve the case at the time of initial analysis. New participants join GG databases every day yielding a greater possibility of finding promising matches, so the status of a case can change rapidly.
