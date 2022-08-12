Several Marshall County residents cheered Wednesday as the County Commission decided to seek the State Attorney General’s opinion on what to do about fixing their road.
Homeowners who live along Shin Point Road in the county’s District 2 have been for months requesting the Commission to take responsibility for the road and provide much needed maintenance. Short of that, they asked if the County could offer any kind of help for them to fix it themselves, such as allowing them to purchase chert from a county supplier.
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson has been working to see what can be done about the road, but a 1993 court ruling declaring the road a private drive has left him with little options so far.
He was able to help procure the chert the residents requested, but beyond that, the county can’t spend funds on a non-county road, he said. After continued talks with the residents, Watson recommended seeking guidance from Attorney General Steve Marshall.
The residents present at Wednesday’s commission meeting were happy with the progress this decision represents, but still asked for an estimated timeline. One resident said his attempts to contact County Attorney Clint Maze on the matter had gone unanswered. He asked what would be different this time.
“We’ve had numerous conversations and this has been an issue that has received a lot of attention in these very meetings,” Maze responded. “...It’s not going to be fixed in three days; it’s not going to be fixed in three months. This is 30 year’s worth of legal issues that have been culminating.”
Maze said he would work with the residents in drafting the request to the Attorney General and would provide them a copy of the response when it becomes available.
Just so you know, it was Democrats who held their feet to the fire. Wes Kitchens could've done something a while ago, but he wouldn't return calls or emails. Just so you know.
