The 2022 softball season was one of firsts for the Snead State softball team.
Not only did they become the first team in program history to win a game at the Junior College World Series in Yuma, Arizona, but perhaps most importantly for head coach Tracy Grindrod and the team, the trip out to Arizona included a number of firsts and memories off the field.
“We try to make them enjoy the moment and enjoy the journey,” Grindrod explained after his team returned from the tournament. “We had traveled with 23 players, and of the 23 we had 13 that had never been on a plane before, that’s an experience. And then nobody except myself had been to Arizona, so that’s an experience.”
The trip there included stops in Texas, then flying into Phoenix, and then finally into Yuma. While in Arizona the team got to enjoy the history of the state and the area, as well as getting the red carpet rolled out for them at the World Series.
Stops before the tournament included a visit to the Yuma Territory Prison Museum, then a home run derby and barbecue cookout on Sunday night.
That home run derby saw Molly Pendley enter as the Snead State representative, and belt 13 home runs in 60 seconds during the first round, then add on 10 more in the second round, narrowly missing the finals and finishing fourth.
Monday night the team was brought a more formal dinner, where they had the honor of listening to one of the legends of the sport in former Arizona and USA Olympic softball coach Mike Candrea.
“He spoke for about 45 minutes,” Grindrod added. “It was great to hear him and he’s very inspirational, really brings home a good and inspirational story for all the teams and players.”
But above all else for the Parsons and Grindrod, the goal of even reaching the National Tournament and all that comes with that is a journey that he hopes the players never forget.
“We set out goal each year to make it to the National Tournament,” Grindrod added. “Making the postseason is a big deal even if it’s just our region. I think there’s over 350 NJCAA D1 teams now, and you’re one of the Top-16 and represent them across the nation, and that’s huge. We try to plant it in their head all year long that yes, it’s a lot of work being a student athlete trying to play a spot, but it’s the journey that makes it all worth while.”
While at the tournament, the Parsons got to experience perhaps the biggest moment in the program’s history: Winning a game on the national stage after they were able to knock off Crowder by a 1-0 score in an elimination game where former Douglas standout Madison Wright was named player of the game.
The cerebration that followed, with the tournament directors leading the Parsons to the big bracket and letting them place the sticker into the next round is one that the team and coaches won’t ever forget.
“That was one of our things, you always play to win, but you have to take them one game at a time, and Coach Holli and I were reminding the girls that we lost Game 1, but we were going to win Game 2 then go from there,” Grindrod said of the team’s win. “Then we reminded them that they’re the first team in Snead history to win a game, and that’s something they get to take with them forever. They take the winning team to the board and make a ceremony out of it, I selected Madison as our player of the game and she got to put it on there. It was a huge moment, we captured it with pictures, and I thought it was an outstanding moment and the girls really enjoyed that.”
The Parsons would drop their next game to end their run, finishing 11th, the highest finish in school history, which Grindrod said had made the whole year worthwhile.
Grindrod praised the pitching of Wright in all three games, as well as the defense, but noted that the bats were unable to get going until the final inning of the tournament. Regardless, he came away impressed by the effort the team put forward in all three games.
“They played extremely well,” Grindrod added. “Madison threw very well, she’s one of the best pitchers in the nation and she showed out and said, ‘This is why I’m here and I belong here.’ She held everyone in check when she pitched, and we played really good defense behind her. The only thing we needed to improve on and we worked on each day was our offense, we had been a very top-level offense all year, but being at that level of competition, we did not produce on offense like we were capable of.
“In the first game we had a couple opportunities with runners on base and didn’t score, in Game 2 we started off well and got stagnant with our offense again, and in the third game it was a nip and tuck game until the one inning. We just ran out of outs, but I was really impressed with their effort all the way across the board.”
With another season in the books, Grindrod said what made this season’s team memorable was their resiliency, and the way they were able to believe in themselves after a tough start to the season thanks to a grueling schedule.
But a win over the then-No. 1 team in the country during conference play was the boost the team needed to both make the postseason, and fight their way to the national tournament.
“For this team, it took a lot to believe in themselves that they could compete at the national level,” Grindrod concluded. “But they rose to the occasion midway through the conference, and that key win when we knocked off Wallace State opened their eyes to see we’re pretty darn good, and it took over from there. We knew we still had an opportunity at the national tournament in the Mid-Atlantic district and the girls would not be denied. Being resilient enough to get the wins is what I’ll remember.”
Snead standouts set to move on
As is the case in JUCO sports, the Parsons standouts from this season are set to move on to the higher ranks, with Coach Grindrod noting that three of the team’s key cogs this season have either signed with NCAA schools or will in the coming weeks.
Grindrod confirmed that Wright has signed with NCAA Division II West Alabama after her season that saw a school record 295 strikeouts to go with 24 wins.
Offensive standouts Pendley and Blakeley Burr have a number of visits to schools in the coming weeks, and will make their future decisions in the coming days.
