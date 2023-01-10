SARDIS CITY — The Class 5A, No. 8 Sardis varsity girls remained unbeaten in Class 5A, Area 13 play by pounding Crossville 78-13 on Friday, Jan. 6 at Sardis Gymnasium.
Sardis owned leads of 26-7, 48-10 and 68-10 at the quarter breaks.
Jayda Lacks topped Sardis with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Caroline Johnson closed with 15 points, seven steals and six assists, and Sidney Rutledge pumped in 15 points.
Kytha Edwards with 10 points gave the Lady Lions a fourth double-figure scorer.
Kaylen Wallace scored eight, Carlie Dalrymple and Grace Harris five each and Mia Fowler two.
“We are now 17-4 and 4-0 in the area, as we have two huge area games next week — Tuesday at Douglas and Friday at Boaz,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said.
The Etowah County Tournament is scheduled for Jan. 16-20 at Glencoe High School.
The Lady Lions are the defending champions, having won their first-ever varsity county title in 2022.
Prior to the Sardis-Crossville game, the Lady Lions recognized Lacks, a senior, for scoring her 1,000th career point during the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Lacks has also recorded more than 700 rebounds in her career.
“Jayda is a great player and even better leader,” Cullom said. “She works very hard every day in the gym and weight room. One of the best things she’s does for our team is bring a positive attitude every day she’s in the gym.
“Just about every night the other team’s game plan is to try and stop her, so she has seen double teams for most of the year. But her teammates have stepped up and played very well this year, and that has been a key to our success this season.
“She’s had 10 double doubles this year and is averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds per game so far this season.”
