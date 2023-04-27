SoCo Roofing and Restoration is offering its thanks to First Responders and city personnel this spring, with a series of lunches for them in Albertville, Boaz, and Guntersville.
Office Manager Lisa Engle said the first of the lunches was Friday, April 21 at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, when Albertville police personnel, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and city personnel were invited for lunch and giveaways between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and for chair massages from Rebellious Roots salon.
“We always look for ways to give back to the community,” Engle said of the businesses. First responders, naturally, are close to the hearts of everyone at SoCo.
The next lunch for first responders will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the Boaz Fire Station. The following Friday, SoCo will be serving at the Guntersville Fire Station.The company has provided the lunches for years, Engle said, sending flyers out to let their prospective guest know about the events in their area, and promoting the event on Facebook.
She said they’ve had between 500 and 800 people attend the three lunches in years past, and hope for good turnouts this year.
