SoCo Roofing and Restoration treated Albertville area first responders to a cook-out lunch, chair massages courtesy of Rebellious Roots salon, door prizes and more at the first of three events they host each spring to give back to the community with support for its public servants. The lunch in Albertville was last Friday, April 21. One is planned this Friday, April 28, in Boaz, with a third event the following Friday in Guntersville.