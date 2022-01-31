Two Guntersville women remain hospitalized with critical injuries following a wreck Sunday night.
According to Guntersville Police Lt. Josh Case, Lisa Spain, 41, and Candy Hunter, 38, both of Guntersville, were struck by a Lexus sedan driven by Belinda Eckhoff, 40, of Birmingham.
The accident occurred at 6:18 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Gunter Avenue (U.S. 431 southbound) and Ligon Street. The intersection is located in an area between Kentucky Fried Chicken and Wendy’s restaurants.
Case said both victims were attempting to cross Gunter Avenue when they were struck.
Hunter was flown from Guntersville Airport to Erlanger Health System where she is currently listed in very critical condition.
Spain was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition.
Case said Eckhoff stopped at the scene and has been fully cooperating with police.
No charges have been filed, Case said, but the investigation is “still in the very early stages” and is continuing.
Editor's note: It was first reported to us that the wreck involved a pickup truck. It has since been confirmed with police that it was a Lexus sedan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.