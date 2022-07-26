The City of Albertville held its second community block party last Saturday in and around the downtown area.
As part of the touch-a-truck area by the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, the Albertville Fire Department provided a fun way for kids to cool off in the 90-degree weather by releasing a shower of water from atop a fire truck ladder.
The block party event also featured a car and jeep show, multiple food trucks and a sock hop at the Albertville Museum.
