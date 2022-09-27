The Reporter is pleased to announce that Douglas senior quarterback Eli Teal is the Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for the prep football games of Sept. 23.
Teal accounted for touchdowns rushing, passing and receiving to propel the Eagles to a 49-21 triumph over West Point. It was Douglas’ first win on West Point’s home field in series history.
Teal completed 6-of-6 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed six times for 108 yards and a score, and he also caught a TD pass.
Honorable mention
Brodie Hicks, Fyffe: Hicks rushed nine times for 112 yards and touchdowns of 3 and 58 yards in a 56-13 pounding of Plainview.
Blake Dobbins, Fyffe: The sophomore quarterback finished 3-of-3 passing for 98 yards, with two of the completions going for touchdowns.
Julyon Jordan; Guntersville: A sophomore running back, Jordan gained 160 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 52-21 rout of Buckhorn.
Tyler Jones, West End: The Patriots’ quarterback completed 10-of-17 attempts for 224 yards and two scores in a 44-21 drubbing of Sand Rock.
Thad Pearce, West End: The senior receiver had seven receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Kane Lawson, West End: Lawson rushed seven times for 139 yards and two TDs, one of them a 76-yarder. He also contributed a pick-six.
