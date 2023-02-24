I’m happy for former Albertville varsity boys head coach Patrick Harding, whose Buckhorn basketball team is headed to the Class 6A State Final Four in Birmingham next week.
On Wednesday, the Bucks won the Northwest Regional championship at Wallace State-Hanceville by achieving what no other team had been able to do this season — beat Pinson Valley.
Buckhorn never trailed in posting a 51-41 victory over the Indians, who finished 29-1. Caleb Holt and Terrence Robinson scored 14 points each and Austin Childress netted 13 for the Bucks, who reached the Final Four for the first time since 2006. It’s Coach Harding’s second season at the New Market school.
Buckhorn faces McGill-Toolen of Mobile in the 6A semifinals Wednesday, March 1 at 10:30 a.m. in the BJCC’s Legacy Arena. The winner meets either Mountain Brook or Paul W. Bryant in the finals Saturday, March 4 at 2:15 p.m.
Patrick served 22 seasons as the Aggies’ head coach, from 1999-2021. He guided six of his teams to the Northeast Regional Tournament, but none of them claimed a championship.
In 2020, Huffman defeated AHS 58-55 in double overtime in the 6A regional semifinals. Huffman rallied in the final minute of the fourth quarter to force the first overtime, aided by three blown calls by the officials.
Huffman went on to win the Northeast Regional and 6A State Tournament crowns. I believe the Aggies could have won those titles too, because they were every bit as good as Huffman.
I hope Patrick and the Bucks receive all the breaks they need next week in Birmingham. It would be terrific for him to add a State title to his Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame biography.
Patrick is being inducted June 3 as a member of the class of 2023. He joins his late father, Roger, in the MCSHOF.
Sawyer Kate breaks record
The performance of eighth-grader Sawyer Kate Hulgan helped propel the Plainview Lady Bears to another outstanding season, which included Sand Mountain, DeKalb County and area tournament championships.
Susan Moore ended Plainview’s bid for a second straight Class 3A State Final Four berth with a 63-43 win Thursday in the Northeast Regional finals at Jax State.
On Monday, the Bears whipped Ohatchee 74-53 in the regional semifinals. Sawyer Kate hit five 3-pointers and led her team with 29 points. Her final 3 broke current Fyffe head coach Heather Mayes Powell’s DeKalb County girls record for most 3-pointers in a season of 126, set in 1993-94.
Camryn Crider of Cold Springs holds the state record with 157 in 2018-19. Sawyer’s 127 treys in 2022-23 are the fourth-most in a single season in state history.
Sawyer doesn’t just rely on her God-given ability. She works on her game every day, because she’s driven to be the best individual player and teammate she can be.
She’s the daughter of Brett and Jessica Hulgan. Brett owns Albertville Discount Pharmacy.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
