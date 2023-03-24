The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for answers in the Johnny Lee Rhodes case for more than three years.
Through the office’s affiliation with Central Alabama Crimestoppers anyone who knows about the case now has another avenue to get information to investigators, and a chance at reward money. Crimestoppers announced a $2,500 reward offered in the case last week.
The west Etowah man was reported missing Sept. 8, 2019. Cathy Greeson told authorities she’d spoken to her son the day before. He was last seen riding a blue dirt bike, borrowed from a friend, in the Aurora community on Sept. 7, 2019. When someone saw him last, Rhodes was wearing a Nike cap, green shirt, blue jean shorts, and black tennis shoes.
Family members told investigators he suffered from seizures and did not have his medication with him when he was last seen. When family tried to family called him, his phone went straight to voicemail.
Greeson has described Rhodes as a beloved father, as well as a good son.
Despite search efforts, there was no sign of Rhodes until Oct. 14, 2019, when a Bristow Cove Road resident alerted investigators to a grim discovery. A dog had dragged what appeared to be human remains into his yard. A surgical plate was found in the arm bone; even though it would take time to formally identify the remains investigators and members of Rhodes’ family was certain he’d been located.
Extensive searches of the woods in the area led to the discovery of additional remains, and Rhodes’ cell phone.
What happened to Rhodes remains a mystery.
Investigators located parts of the missing dirt bike, and three people were taken into custody in connection with receiving those stolen parts.
Investigators said all three were related to each other – and to Rhodes. No charges have been brought connection with Rhodes’ death.
For Greeson, the lack of answers as to what happened to Rhodes is an additional source of grief.
She was close to her son, and they were in frequent contact before he went missing. She knew quickly that something was wrong, and she’s spoken out of the case, hoping that her appeals will lead someone to provide the right information for investigators.
She believes someone knows something, and she continues to ask that someone speak up about Rhodes.
Through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, people can do so anonymously. Anyone with information about what happened to Rhodes is asked to contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 549-8127 or CrimeStoppers, using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867 or download the P3-tips app. Callers should be sure to get a Tip ID and password so they can communicate with investigators for follow-up questions.
