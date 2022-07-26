A Crossville man was arrested Saturday and charged with several counts of illegal possession of child pornography.
Jerry Dwain Freeman was arrested at about 2 a.m. July 23 and later charged with 15 counts of possession of child porn, according to DeKalb County court records.
Freeman was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued June 3.
He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, where he was booked under a $75,000 total bond.
