A Douglas High School graduate died in a car crash in Texas over the weekend.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jayden Villanueva, 18, of Horton, was headed west on U.S. 60 when he “veered into the center median for an unknown reason.
Villanueva overcorrected, causing his Chevy Camaro to enter a side skid, travel across the westbound lanes, hit the ditch on the north side of the highway and roll over He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Texas Department of Safety reported the crash happened at 6:50 a.m. Sunday near Hereford, Texas.
Friends and family back in Alabama said Villanueva was a freshman at Auburn University. He was reportedly in Texas visiting family when the accident occurred.
“I am not ok and don’t know how I’m going to make it (through) this, but my baby boy has left to be an angel in heaven,” said Maria Sanchez, Villanueva’s mother. “Why God has chosen my baby, I don’t understand. Life for me will never be the same.”
Brittany Aguilar, Villanueva’s sister, said the family is accepting donations to help offset costs of bringing his body back to Alabama and to pay for a funeral.
“Jayden Villanueva was very loved and very caring,” she said. “He didn’t deserve this.
“We appreciate all the help from everyone so far. The amount of love that is being shown to our family in this hard time is so unreal! I know Jayden was so loved!”
Villanueva’s funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Douglas High School Gymnasium. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Rev. Ray Lindsey will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. before the service at the gymnasium.
