A wreck between an A-Med ambulance and a semi caused a lot of damage and traffic delays Tuesday.
Albertville Fire and Rescue officials on scene said a semi was in a collision with the ambulance resulting in front end damage to the ambulance.
A female patient inside the ambulance was not injured, nor were the two ambulance workers also inside.
The semi driver also refused medical treatment.
The accident happened at about 2:20 p.m. on U.S. 431 near the new Rural King location under construction in Albertville. One southbound lane was closed while the accident scene was investigated and cleaned up.
