A Marshall County farmer and former farm loan officer has been named the Alabama Farmers Federation’s organization director for Area 3. Dan Williams, of Boaz, began his new duties Feb. 21.
Federation Organization Department Director Matthew Durdin said Williams is an ideal fit for the role.
“Dan already knows many of the farmers in northeast Alabama and understands the challenges they face every day,” Durdin said. “He’s down to earth and a hard worker. Most importantly, he enjoys helping people. I believe Dan is ready to hit the ground running and will quickly develop relationships with county leaders, elected officials and others in the agriculture community.”
Area 3 includes Calhoun, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson and Marshall counties. Kyle Hayes, who retired in November, was the previous area organization director.
A 2016 Auburn University graduate, Williams joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Pike County after earning a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and soils. Williams returned to Marshall County in 2018 as a senior loan officer with Alabama Farm Credit, where he earned awards for increasing both volume and quality of the loan portfolio.
Williams also co-owns Williams Family Farm, a row crop, beef cattle and hay operation in Sardis City.
“The Alabama Farmers Federation does an excellent job advocating for the needs of our state’s farmers,” Williams said. “I believe my personal experience with the many facets of Alabama agriculture, my ability to grow new relationships and my drive to help farmers will be great assets to the Federation and the great farmers throughout our state.”
As a member of the field staff, Williams will be the liaison between county Farmers Federations and the state organization.
“With production and financial hardships looming around every corner, I strive to be an advocate farmers can turn to for their voice to be heard,” Williams said.
Williams is a member of the Federation, Alabama Cattlemen’s Association and Ducks Unlimited. He has helped organize tornado relief efforts for neighboring communities impacted by storms and participated in Field-to-Fork events in Cherokee and Marshall counties.
He and wife Mary Morgan are expecting their first child in June. They attend Sardis Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.