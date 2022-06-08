The Albertville School Board announced a series of coaching moves in the minutes posted from the Friday, June 3 meeting.
Most notable was the resignation of varsity football defensive coordinator Josh Reeves, whose resignation from the staff became official on June 1.
Reeves spent one season as the defensive coordinator of the Aggies, joining Head Coach Chip English’s staff after moving down from Grissom High. The pair had been together dating back to their coaching starts in North Carolina.
English later confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Reeves had stepped down to take a defensive line coaching spot at Hoover High School after being reached out to by Hoover coach Wade Waldrop, due to their familiarity after coaching against each other in recent years.
Reeves was also a Special Education Teach at Albertville High School.
In addition to Reeves, the Aggies also announced that assistant football coach William Scott had resigned his position. Scott will move over to Sardis High School where he has been named an assistant coach for the Lions, who are still in the process of hiring a new head coach after Gene Hill stepped down.
Those resignations create three openings on the Albertville varsity coaching staff, after assistant Andrew Kinney stepped down from his position on the team last month.
English told The Reporter that two of those spots had been filled, and the team was close to naming a new defensive coordinator, but the hires had not officially been announced by the school yet.
Albertville is slated to open the 2022 campaign on August 18 at home against Marshall County rival Arab.
