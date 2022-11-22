ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Grace Classical Christian Academy of Albertville began its inaugural basketball season Nov. 15 competing within the Alabama Christian Athletic Association.
The Highlanders have varsity and junior high teams for both boys and girls and opened their season with wins against Huntsville Christian Academy.
The school is thankful and humbled God has provided the students with the opportunity to play school sports this year. The mission of our athletic program is to instill humility and an exemplary work ethic, with a focus to bring God glory in both victory and defeat.
Home games have been scheduled for Guntersville Middle School and Sand Mountain Park.
Grace Classical Christian Academy would like to thank its sponsors, Premier Medi Spa, Olympia Construction, Premier Family Care and Sand Mountain Toyota for helping make its basketball program possible.
