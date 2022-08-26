A Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy has resigned following allegations of assault.
Sheriff Phil Sims said in a statement released Friday that Dep. Cody Whitehead was arrested by Guntersville Police Aug. 26 on a misdemeanor third-degree assault warrant obtained by the victim. Sims said a complaint was filed by the victim with the Sheriff’s Office and Guntersville Police in connection with conduct by Whitehead while off duty over the weekend.
Sims said Whitehead resigned from the Sheriff’s Office as of Friday.
“We hold all employees of the sheriff’s office to a higher standard. I expect my deputies to meet that standard, whether on duty or off duty,” Sims said. “When that standard is not met, action will be taken. Law enforcement officers are to enforce the law and maintain public trust while doing so. I will not accept anything short of that.”
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said his officers were “not involved in any manner.”
“There was no call to the establishment,” Peterson said. “The victim presented themselves to our magistrates office after the fact and swore out a warrant.”
Alabama Criminal Code defines third-degree assault as a crime if a person has intent to cause physical injury to another person, recklessly causes physical injury to another person or with criminal negligence he causes physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument.
If convicted, Whitehead could face a fine up to $500 plus court costs and up to 180 days in jail.
