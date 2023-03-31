Pirates excel in Gulf Coast Classic

A strong pitching performance from Branson Honea propelled the Boaz varsity baseball team to a 7-1 triumph over John Carroll Catholic on Wednesday night in the Gulf Coast Classic at Gulf Shores.
Honea tossed a complete game, limiting John Carroll to four hits. He allowed an unearned run and walked none while striking out six.
Tyler Whaley doubled and collected three RBIs for the Pirates. Bo Hester singled, scored and drove in a run, and Davis Kilpatrick singled and scored a run.
Tyler Pierce contributed a single and one RBI, and Elijah Kelly singled. Noah Long drew three walks and scored two runs, and Cade Whorton walked twice and scored two runs.
Daniel Posey drew three walks and also had one run and one RBI. Four John Carroll pitchers combined to walk 12 Pirates during the contest.
Boaz 10,
Normal West 1
The Pirates wrapped up play in the Gulf Coast Classic by routing Normal West from Illinois on Thursday afternoon at Fairhope. Head coach Adam Keenum’s squad finished 3-1 in the event.
Boaz received another excellent performance on the mound, as Hester hurled a complete game to get the victory. He yielded five hits, an earned run and no walks. He fanned four batters.
Posey batted 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Long finished 2-for-3 with a double and three runs. Pierce was 2-for-5 with one run and two RBIs.
Hester went 1-for-1 with three walks, and Bradyn Bennett batted 1-for-3 with a run and one RBI. Whorton and Landen Alexander both scored two runs while Tyler Osborn scored one.
